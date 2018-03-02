Oriola lands Campos WTCR seat alongside Filippi

World Touring Car Championship race winner Pepe Oriola has announced he will compete in the new World Touring Car Cup in 2018 in a Campos Racing SEAT Cupra.

Oriola spent three seasons in the WTCC from 2011-13 and became the series' youngest-ever race winner when he triumphed at Marrakech in the last of those campaigns aged 18.

He was due to make an appearance for Campos at the final round of the 2014 WTCC season in Macau, but was forced to miss the round after an accident in qualifying.

The Spaniard spent the past three seasons as a frontrunner in the TCR International Series racing for the Craft-Bamboo SEAT squad - which announced last month it would not join the WTCR world cup - and was runner-up in the inaugural season in 2015.

Oriola said on Friday that he would join Campos for the 2018 WTCR campaign at the wheel of SEAT Cupra, an updated and rebadged version of the Leon built to TCR regulations.

He becomes the second driver to have announced a programme with Campos, after John Filippi revealed on Thursday he would rejoin the squad for a world cup assault.

Filippi made his WTCC debut with Campos in the TC2 class in 2014 and then stepped up to drive one of its TC1 Chevrolet Cruzes in '15 and '16 before switching to the Sebastien Loeb Racing Citroen squad last year.

He finished 12th overall, and achieved a best finish of fourth in his four years in the WTCC.

2018 WTCR grid so far:

Team Drivers Comtoyou Racing (Audi) Aurelien Panis Denis Dupont Frederic Vervisch Nathanael Berthon WRT (Audi) Gordon Shedden Jean-Karl Vernay BRC Racing (Hyundai) Norbert Michelisz Gabriele Tarquini Sebastien Loeb Racing (VW) Rob Huff Mehdi Bennani Yvan Muller Racing (Hyundai) Yvan Muller Thed Bjork Boutsen Ginion (Honda) Tiago Monteiro Tom Coronel Munnich Motorsport (Honda) Esteban Guerrieri Campos Racing (SEAT) Pepe Oriola John Filippi Romeo Fеrraris (Alfa Romeo) TBA