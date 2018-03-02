Global
Oriola lands Campos WTCR seat alongside Filippi

Oriola lands Campos WTCR seat alongside Filippi
By: Jack Cozens, Journalist
02/03/2018 10:22

World Touring Car Championship race winner Pepe Oriola has announced he will compete in the new World Touring Car Cup in 2018 in a Campos Racing SEAT Cupra.

Oriola spent three seasons in the WTCC from 2011-13 and became the series' youngest-ever race winner when he triumphed at Marrakech in the last of those campaigns aged 18.

He was due to make an appearance for Campos at the final round of the 2014 WTCC season in Macau, but was forced to miss the round after an accident in qualifying.

The Spaniard spent the past three seasons as a frontrunner in the TCR International Series racing for the Craft-Bamboo SEAT squad - which announced last month it would not join the WTCR world cup - and was runner-up in the inaugural season in 2015.

Oriola said on Friday that he would join Campos for the 2018 WTCR campaign at the wheel of SEAT Cupra, an updated and rebadged version of the Leon built to TCR regulations.

He becomes the second driver to have announced a programme with Campos, after John Filippi revealed on Thursday he would rejoin the squad for a world cup assault.

Filippi made his WTCC debut with Campos in the TC2 class in 2014 and then stepped up to drive one of its TC1 Chevrolet Cruzes in '15 and '16 before switching to the Sebastien Loeb Racing Citroen squad last year.

He finished 12th overall, and achieved a best finish of fourth in his four years in the WTCC.

2018 WTCR grid so far:

TeamDrivers
Comtoyou Racing (Audi)

 Aurelien Panis

 Denis Dupont

 Frederic Vervisch

 Nathanael Berthon
WRT (Audi)

 Gordon Shedden

 Jean-Karl Vernay
BRC Racing (Hyundai)

 Norbert Michelisz

 Gabriele Tarquini
Sebastien Loeb Racing (VW)

 Rob Huff

 Mehdi Bennani
Yvan Muller Racing (Hyundai)

 Yvan Muller

 Thed Bjork
Boutsen Ginion (Honda)

 Tiago Monteiro

 Tom Coronel
Munnich Motorsport (Honda)  Esteban Guerrieri
Campos Racing (SEAT)

Pepe Oriola

John Filippi
Romeo Fеrraris (Alfa Romeo) TBA

 

About this article
Series WTCR
Drivers Pepe Oriola , John Filippi
Teams Campos Racing
Article type Breaking news
