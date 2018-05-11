Nurburgring WTCR: Bjork scores back-to-back poles

Hyundai driver Thed Bjork stormed to his second pole position of the World Touring Car Cup weekend at the Nurburgring Nordschleife with the fastest time in second qualifying.

Bjork had been headed by the similar Hyundai of BRC Racing driver Norbert Michelisz after the second set of runs in the session, but produced a monster final lap - including a fourth sector time that was more than a second faster than anybody else could manage - to seal pole.

His lap of 8m55.085s was 1.040 seconds faster than second place qualifier Frederic Vervisch could manage in his Comtoyou Racing Audi RS3 LMS, and smashed the pole time Bjork recorded in Thursday's qualifying session by more than three seconds.

Michelisz, who himself had sat a second clear of the chasing pack after his second qualifying run, had to settle for third ahead of Bjork's YMR teammate and race one winner Yvan Muller.

The Frenchman qualified one hundredth faster than his nephew Yann Ehrlacher, who will start the weekend's final race on Saturday afternoon from fifth in his Munnich Motorsport Honda.

Ehrlacher will head an all-Honda third row on the grid for that race, after Benjamin Lessennes jumped up to sixth late on for Boutsen Ginion.

After scoring a podium in Thursday's first race, Rob Huff was again the fastest Volkswagen in Friday's qualifying session as he dragged his Sebastien Loeb Racing to seventh, ahead of the second Munnich Honda of Esteban Guerrieri.

Wildcard entrant Rene Rast was ninth and the leading WRT Audi, while Pepe Oriola will start the reversed-grid race from pole after improving to 10th on his final run.

Championship leader Gabriele Tarquini - who retired from the opening race - was briefly 10th after his final flying lap but was bumped down to 14th by the end of the session.

Gordon Shedden had held 10th and provisional reversed-grid pole position for much of the session, but failed to improve on his final run and will instead start both of Saturday's races from 15th in his WRT Audi.

Results:

Cla Num Driver Car Time Gap 1 11 Thed Björk Hyundai 8'55.085 2 22 Frederic Vervisch Audi 8'56.125 1.040 3 5 Norbert Michelisz Hyundai 8'56.534 1.449 4 48 Yvan Muller Hyundai 8'56.739 1.654 5 68 Yann Ehrlacher Honda 8'56.749 1.664 6 63 Benjamin Lessennes Honda 8'57.310 2.225 7 12 Rob Huff Volkswagen 8'58.646 3.561 8 86 Esteban Guerrieri Honda 8'58.708 3.623 9 33 René Rast Audi 8'59.183 4.098 10 74 Pepe Oriola Seat 8'59.630 4.545 11 69 Jean Karl Vernay Audi 8'59.952 4.867 12 23 Nathanaël Berthon Audi 8'59.952 4.867 13 9 Tom Coronel Honda 9'01.161 6.076 14 30 Gabriele Tarquini Hyundai 9'01.511 6.426 15 52 Gordon Shedden Audi 9'01.702 6.617 16 25 Mehdi Bennani Volkswagen 9'01.706 6.621 17 27 John Filippi Seat 9'01.834 6.749 18 21 Aurelien Panis Audi 9'02.224 7.139 19 70 Mato Homola Peugeot 9'02.836 7.751 20 15 James Thompson Honda 9'02.917 7.832 21 20 Denis Dupont Audi 9'03.360 8.275 22 7 Aurélien Comte Peugeot 9'04.114 9.029 23 10 Gianni Morbidelli Alfa Romeo 9'04.894 9.809 24 88 Fabrizio Giovanardi Alfa Romeo 9'05.098 10.013 25 8 Norbert Nagy Seat 9'06.016 10.931 26 66 Zsolt David Szabo Seat 9'06.116 11.031 27 94 Kris Richard Honda 9'07.147 12.062