Nurburgring WTCR: Bjork scores back-to-back poles

Hyundai driver Thed Bjork stormed to his second pole position of the World Touring Car Cup weekend at the Nurburgring Nordschleife with the fastest time in second qualifying.
Bjork had been headed by the similar Hyundai of BRC Racing driver Norbert Michelisz after the second set of runs in the session, but produced a monster final lap - including a fourth sector time that was more than a second faster than anybody else could manage - to seal pole.
His lap of 8m55.085s was 1.040 seconds faster than second place qualifier Frederic Vervisch could manage in his Comtoyou Racing Audi RS3 LMS, and smashed the pole time Bjork recorded in Thursday's qualifying session by more than three seconds.
Michelisz, who himself had sat a second clear of the chasing pack after his second qualifying run, had to settle for third ahead of Bjork's YMR teammate and race one winner Yvan Muller.
The Frenchman qualified one hundredth faster than his nephew Yann Ehrlacher, who will start the weekend's final race on Saturday afternoon from fifth in his Munnich Motorsport Honda.
Ehrlacher will head an all-Honda third row on the grid for that race, after Benjamin Lessennes jumped up to sixth late on for Boutsen Ginion.
After scoring a podium in Thursday's first race, Rob Huff was again the fastest Volkswagen in Friday's qualifying session as he dragged his Sebastien Loeb Racing to seventh, ahead of the second Munnich Honda of Esteban Guerrieri.
Wildcard entrant Rene Rast was ninth and the leading WRT Audi, while Pepe Oriola will start the reversed-grid race from pole after improving to 10th on his final run.
Championship leader Gabriele Tarquini - who retired from the opening race - was briefly 10th after his final flying lap but was bumped down to 14th by the end of the session.
Gordon Shedden had held 10th and provisional reversed-grid pole position for much of the session, but failed to improve on his final run and will instead start both of Saturday's races from 15th in his WRT Audi.
Results:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Gap
|1
|11
|Thed Björk
|Hyundai
|8'55.085
|2
|22
|Frederic Vervisch
|Audi
|8'56.125
|1.040
|3
|5
|Norbert Michelisz
|Hyundai
|8'56.534
|1.449
|4
|48
|Yvan Muller
|Hyundai
|8'56.739
|1.654
|5
|68
|Yann Ehrlacher
|Honda
|8'56.749
|1.664
|6
|63
|Benjamin Lessennes
|Honda
|8'57.310
|2.225
|7
|12
|Rob Huff
|Volkswagen
|8'58.646
|3.561
|8
|86
|Esteban Guerrieri
|Honda
|8'58.708
|3.623
|9
|33
|René Rast
|Audi
|8'59.183
|4.098
|10
|74
|Pepe Oriola
|Seat
|8'59.630
|4.545
|11
|69
|Jean Karl Vernay
|Audi
|8'59.952
|4.867
|12
|23
|Nathanaël Berthon
|Audi
|8'59.952
|4.867
|13
|9
|Tom Coronel
|Honda
|9'01.161
|6.076
|14
|30
|Gabriele Tarquini
|Hyundai
|9'01.511
|6.426
|15
|52
|Gordon Shedden
|Audi
|9'01.702
|6.617
|16
|25
|Mehdi Bennani
|Volkswagen
|9'01.706
|6.621
|17
|27
|John Filippi
|Seat
|9'01.834
|6.749
|18
|21
|Aurelien Panis
|Audi
|9'02.224
|7.139
|19
|70
|Mato Homola
|Peugeot
|9'02.836
|7.751
|20
|15
|James Thompson
|Honda
|9'02.917
|7.832
|21
|20
|Denis Dupont
|Audi
|9'03.360
|8.275
|22
|7
|Aurélien Comte
|Peugeot
|9'04.114
|9.029
|23
|10
|Gianni Morbidelli
|Alfa Romeo
|9'04.894
|9.809
|24
|88
|Fabrizio Giovanardi
|Alfa Romeo
|9'05.098
|10.013
|25
|8
|Norbert Nagy
|Seat
|9'06.016
|10.931
|26
|66
|Zsolt David Szabo
|Seat
|9'06.116
|11.031
|27
|94
|Kris Richard
|Honda
|9'07.147
|12.062