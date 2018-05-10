Nurburgring WTCR: Bjork takes pole as Hyundai dominates

Thed Bjork edged teammate Yvan Muller to score pole position for Thursday's opening World Touring Car Cup race at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, leading a Hyundai one-two-three in qualifying.

Bjork, the 2017 WTCC champion, set a fastest time of 8m58.700s in his YMR Hyundai to secure top spot by 0.079 seconds from Muller, handing the Swede his second pole of the season.

That compares to the fastest qualifying lap of 8m35.541s recorded during the WTCC's TC1 era by Citroen driver Jose Maria Lopez, although Bjork's effort was comfortably the fastest qualifying time set by a TCR car on the 15.77-mile circuit incorporating the grand prix loop.

Norbert Michelisz completed the top three in his BRC Racing Hyundai at the end of the session - although the Hungarian had set the session's fastest first sector on his second flying lap, only to abandon that run after going off in the second sector.

Esteban Guerrieri was the only other driver to get within a second of Bjork's time, hauling his Munnich Motorsport Honda up to fourth after the chequered flag had been shown.

Rob Huff secured fifth in his Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen, setting the fastest fourth sector of all, while wildcard entrant Rene Rast was the leading Audi representative in sixth in his WRT-run Audi.

The fourth Hyundai of Gabriele Tarquini salvaged seventh, qualifying two seconds away from Bjork's time, ahead of WRT regular Gordon Shedden and the two Boutsen Ginion Hondas of Tom Coronel and Benjamin Lessennes.

James Thompson was 26th in his Munnich Motorsport Honda, and slowest of all in his first qualifying session on the Nordschleife.

The Briton will start Thursday's opening race ahead of Zengo Motorsport's David Szabo, who did not take part in qualifying after crashing in the wet in first practice.

Qualifying results:

Pos. Drivers Car Time Gap 1 Thed Bjork Hyundai 8'58.700 2 Yvan Muller Hyundai 8'58.779 0.079 3 Norbert Michelisz Hyundai 8'59.065 0.365 4 Esteban Guerrieri Honda 8'59.654 0.954 5 Rob Huff Volkswagen 8'59.909 1.209 6 Rene Rast Audi 9'00.471 1.771 7 Gabriele Tarquini Hyundai 9'00.728 2.028 8 Gordon Shedden Audi 9'01.235 2.535 9 Tom Coronel Honda 9'02.153 3.453 10 Benjamin Lessennes Honda 9'02.228 3.528 11 Yann Ehrlacher Honda 9'02.689 3.989 12 Jean Karl Vernay Audi 9'03.038 4.338 13 Pepe Oriola Seat 9'04.103 5.403 14 Mat'o Homola Peugeot 9'04.457 5.757 15 Frederic Vervisch Audi 9'04.909 6.209 16 Denis Dupont Audi 9'05.221 6.521 17 Aurelien Panis Audi 9'05.732 7.032 18 Aurelien Comte Peugeot 9'05.986 7.286 19 Mehdi Bennani Volkswagen 9'06.192 7.492 20 Nathanael Berthon Audi 9'06.319 7.619 21 Kris Richard Honda 9'08.282 9.582 22 Fabrizio Giovanardi Alfa Romeo 9'08.639 9.939 23 Gianni Morbidelli Alfa Romeo 9'09.933 11.233 24 John Filippi Seat 9'10.726 12.026 25 Norbert Nagy Seat 9'10.821 12.121 26 James Thompson Honda 9'13.428 14.728 27 Zsolt Szabo Seat no time