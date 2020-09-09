Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WTCR / Breaking news

Monteiro: Electrification makes more sense for touring cars

shares
comments
Monteiro: Electrification makes more sense for touring cars
By:

Honda driver Tiago Monteiro believes electrification makes “even more sense” for touring cars than for single-seaters amid the changing landscape in motorsport and the wider automobile industry.

The World Touring Car Cup has yet to formally announce plans to incorporate electric or hybrid powertrains in the future, with the FIA saying in 2019 that such a move could take a “few years” due to the costs involved in developing such technology.

By contrast, the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) is set to move to hybrid power in 2022, with Cosworth winning a tender to supply a standard unit to all teams, featuring a 60 volt battery.

Former Formula 1 driver Monteiro, who has been a regular in WTCR and its predecessor World Touring Car Championship since 2007, said manufacturers have more to gain by electrifying touring cars due to their physical resemblance to their road-going counterparts.

“As you can see commercial cars are getting more and more electrified obviously and this will be the future at least in the short term, maybe medium term even like 10-15 years we are going to have more and more electric cars,” Monteiro said. “Therefore motorsport will have to align as well with this. 

“Now, I think it makes more sense to have electrical vehicles in touring cars. At the end of the day we are here to promote brands, to promote cars and to make manufacturers sell cars on Monday after the race. And what better than a car that looks like your road car on a day to day basis. 

“If you have an electric race car and it wins, it’s the best promotion you can have in order to sell cars during the week. So I think even more than single-seaters, electric should be in touring cars and probable GTs very soon.”

WTCR promoter Eurosport Events has been working on a new all-electric touring car championship by the name of Pure ETCR that will make its competition debut in 2021.

Monteiro considers the new series as “the first step’” towards WTCR itself going fully electric in the coming years.

“As you know the ETCR championship is also starting and building up, created by the same people that created WTCR, promoted by the same promoter,” he said.

“I think this is the first important step in this direction. It’s still very early days, it has a lot of potential, it has a lot of interest and now we have to see how the manufacturers will look into that. It’s a huge potential, there is a huge potential. 

“And there is a huge opportunity for WTCR to maybe in time, I’m not saying one or two years, but in time to switch to electrical full-time. 

"It’s the wishes of the manufacturers and this is where money is coming for motorsport - more than sponsors, it’s first the manufacturers. Championships have to adapt to it.”

Tiago Monteiro, KCMG Honda Civic Type R TCR

Tiago Monteiro, KCMG Honda Civic Type R TCR

Photo by: WTCR

Esteban Guerrieri, who finished second in last year’s WTCR title fight to Hyundai’s Norbert Michelisz, said the opportunity to promote green credentials and test new technologies makes electric racing series a more compelling proposition than their combustion engine counterparts. 

“Well I agree of course this is now the electrified world,” Guerrieri said. “But some important point I’ve seen in Formula E, five years ago is that it a platform for development for the manufacturers and that’s one of the key points I feel why Formula E was so successful. 

“I think there is a platform there for so much development that we not even realise, that’s why I think all the manufacturers are going that way. Plus, the environmental purpose as well. 

“So these two things are much more stronger than probably making the cars so spectacular on track because of sound and everything.”

Filippi to make wildcard appearance with Alfa WTCR team

Previous article

Filippi to make wildcard appearance with Alfa WTCR team
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Ferrari unveils anniversary livery for 1000th F1 GP at Mugello
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari unveils anniversary livery for 1000th F1 GP at Mugello

Jimmie Johnson to IndyCar with Ganassi for two-year program
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson to IndyCar with Ganassi for two-year program

F1 drivers set for 'amazing' 5G flat-out sequence at Mugello
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers set for 'amazing' 5G flat-out sequence at Mugello

Bottas: No consolation in reducing points gap to Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: No consolation in reducing points gap to Hamilton

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"

Renault wants "partners", not customer teams in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault wants "partners", not customer teams in F1

Haslam suggests Honda future hinges on WSBK status
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Haslam suggests Honda future hinges on WSBK status

Mercedes taking steps to avoid closed pitlane mistake
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes taking steps to avoid closed pitlane mistake

Latest news

Monteiro: Electrification makes more sense for touring cars
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Monteiro: Electrification makes more sense for touring cars

Filippi to make wildcard appearance with Alfa WTCR team
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Filippi to make wildcard appearance with Alfa WTCR team

O’Keeffe joins Renault squad for WTCR season opener
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

O’Keeffe joins Renault squad for WTCR season opener

Renault team joins WTCR grid with single-car entry
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Renault team joins WTCR grid with single-car entry

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari unveils anniversary livery for 1000th F1 GP at Mugello

42m
2
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson to IndyCar with Ganassi for two-year program

1h
3
Formula 1

F1 drivers set for 'amazing' 5G flat-out sequence at Mugello

4
Formula 1

Bottas: No consolation in reducing points gap to Hamilton

1h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"

Latest news

Monteiro: Electrification makes more sense for touring cars
WTCR

Monteiro: Electrification makes more sense for touring cars

Filippi to make wildcard appearance with Alfa WTCR team
WTCR

Filippi to make wildcard appearance with Alfa WTCR team

O’Keeffe joins Renault squad for WTCR season opener
WTCR

O’Keeffe joins Renault squad for WTCR season opener

Renault team joins WTCR grid with single-car entry
WTCR

Renault team joins WTCR grid with single-car entry

WTCR switches opener from Salzburgring to Zolder
WTCR

WTCR switches opener from Salzburgring to Zolder

Latest videos

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem 01:18
WTCR

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1

WTCR and EWC mega weekend at Sepang 00:38
WTCR

WTCR and EWC mega weekend at Sepang

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.