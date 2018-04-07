Marrakesh WTCR: Tarquini leads Bjork in Race 1

Gabriele Tarquini won the first race of the new World Touring Car Cup era in Marrakech, resisting Thed Bjork to head a Hyundai 1-2.

Veteran Tarquini jumped into the lead from second at the start of the race and handled two safety car restarts expertly to build an advantage that allowed him to defend his lead thereafter.

Rob Huff completed the podium in his Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen.

Tarquini made a better getaway at the start and was able to duck underneath polesitter Bjork on the approach to the first corner as the field bunched together behind.

Mehdi Bennani got into Esteban Guerrieri at the start, before Frederic Vervisch triggered an incident at the first corner when he braked late and got into the back of James Thompson's Honda.

That contact put Thompson into a slide, before he was hit again by the Audi and half-spun, while Vervisch then also caught the Boutsen Ginion Honda of Tom Coronel as the Dutchman rejoined the circuit having run wide at the first corner.

Vervisch subsequently stopped his Comtoyou Audi on track, forcing the safety car to be deployed before a red flag was shown.

Tarquini leapt away on the full restart after a further lap behind the safety car, building a 1.338s lead over Bjork, but the field was quickly neutralised again when Tarquini's teammate Norbert Michelisz - who had qualified second but dropped to the back of the grid after an engine change - stopped on track when a wheel fell off his Hyundai.

A further five laps behind the safety car followed before the race finally resumed and, although Bjork once again allowed Tarquini to escape more than a second up the road, the pair - with Huff for company in third - bunched up over the following lap.

The leading Hyundais slowly edged away from Huff and entered a private battle for the lead, but Bjork struggled to get close enough to Tarquini to have a look at passing the Italian.

Tarquini remained ahead until the finish, eventually beating 2017 WTCC Bjork over the line by half a second, with Huff a further two seconds back.

TCR International Series champion Jean-Karl Vernay brought his Audi home in fourth ahead of Bennani, who was sandwiched by the two WRT cars - with Gordon Shedden fifth on his first World Touring Car appearance.

After being bumped down the order by Bennani at the start, Guerrieri came home seventh and four seconds off the rear of Shedden's Audi, heading home Munnich Motorsport teammate Yann Ehrlacher and the Peugeot of Aurelien Comte, who made up three places from his starting position.

John Filippi put up a stern defence to deny four-time WTCC champion Yvan Muller the final point.

Race results:

Pos. Driver Car Gap 1 Gabriele Tarquini Hyundai - 2 Thed Bjork Hyundai 0.729 3 Rob Huff Volkswagen 2.823 4 Jean Karl Vernay Audi 4.593 5 Mehdi Bennani Volkswagen 5.025 6 Gordon Shedden Audi 5.702 7 Esteban Guerrieri Honda 10.136 8 Yann Ehrlacher Honda 10.784 9 Aurelien Comte Peugeot 11.577 10 John Filippi Seat 15.026 11 Yvan Muller Hyundai 16.556 12 Nathanael Berthon Audi 17.046 13 Denis Dupont Audi 18.039 14 James Thompson Honda 18.537 15 Benjamin Lessennes Honda 22.213 16 Norbert Nagy Seat 25.096 17 Zsolt David Szabo Seat 53.666 18 Pepe Oriola Seat 1 lap 19 Fabrizio Giovanardi Alfa Romeo 1 lap 20 Gianni Morbidelli Alfa Romeo 2 laps Ret Tom Coronel Honda 5 laps Ret Mat'o Homola Peugeot 8 laps Ret Norbert Michelisz Hyundai 16 laps Ret Aurelien Panis Audi 19 laps Ret Frederic Vervisch Audi 20 laps