Marrakesh WTCR: Bjork leads Hyundai 1-2-3 in first qualifying

World Touring Car champion Thed Bjork grabbed the first ever WTCR pole position ahead of the season opener in Marrakesh, heading a Hyundai 1-2-3 in qualifying.

YMR driver Bjork eclipsed Norbert Michelisz's long-standing benchmark by 0.136 seconds in the final five minutes of the session to snatch pole.

Gabriele Tarquini was the first of the Hyundai contingent to show his hand at the start of the 40-minute session on the Moulay El Hassan street circuit, setting an initial best time of 1m25.942s.

That was then comfortably beaten by both Bjork and Tarquini's teammate Michelisz before the majority of the field headed back to the pits after their first runs.

Bjork briefly went fastest once again after returning for the track before Michelisz reclaimed top spot with a fastest lap of 1m24.834s, only to stop on track moments later after his engine failed.

That led to a delay of 10 minutes while his car was recovered, and also meant drivers took time to make any improvements when the session resumed, with dust laid down through Turns 2 and 3 to cover oil dropped by Michelisz's BRC Racing Hyundai i30.

But Bjork was able to improve in the final minutes, finding four tenths of a second over his previous best lap to end the session fastest with a 1m24.698s lap.

Michelisz, who also stopped in the second practice session with a suspected electrical issue, remained second but is likely to lose his place on the grid as a result of his engine failure.

Tarquini completed the top three in qualifying and was 0.361s slower than Bjork, with two tenths in hand over WRT driver Jean-Karl Vernay - who was the fastest non-Hyundai in his Audi.

Rob Huff ended up fifth in his Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen ahead of the leading Cupra of John Filippi.

Second practice pacesetter Esteban Guerrieri was the leading Honda representative in seventh, 0.832 seconds away from pole in his Munnich Motorsport Honda, while Gordon Shedden will start his first WTCR race from eighth in the second WRT Audi.

Huff's SLR teammate Mehdi Bennani qualified ninth on his home circuit, with Yvan Muller completing the top 10 in the fourth Hyundai i30.

Aurelien Comte was 12th in the fastest of the DG Sport Peugeot 308TCRs, while Fabrizio Giovanardi was the leading Alfa Romeo representative in 21st - 1.686s off the pace.

The first qualifying session sets the grid for Saturday afternoon's opening race, with a separate second qualifying session on Sunday morning - following the previous three-stage WTCC format - helping to form the grids for the second and third races.

Qualifying results:

cla drivers chassis lap time gap km_h 1 Thed Björk Hyundai 16 1'32.821 115.228 2 Yvan Muller Hyundai 15 1'32.862 0.041 115.177 3 Rob Huff Volkswagen 16 1'32.891 0.070 115.141 4 Pepe Oriola Seat 17 1'33.079 0.258 114.908 5 Jean Karl Vernay Audi 17 1'33.232 0.411 114.720 6 Norbert Michelisz Hyundai 15 1'33.315 0.494 114.618 7 Gabriele Tarquini Hyundai 15 1'33.340 0.519 114.587 8 Yann Ehrlacher Honda 15 1'33.399 0.578 114.515 9 Fabrizio Giovanardi Alfa Romeo 15 1'33.729 0.908 114.111 10 Esteban Guerrieri Honda 13 1'33.779 0.958 114.051 11 James Thompson Honda 16 1'33.797 0.976 114.029 12 Nathanaël Berthon Audi 16 1'33.836 1.015 113.981 13 Gianni Morbidelli Alfa Romeo 13 1'34.029 1.208 113.747 14 Benjamin Lessennes Honda 14 1'34.176 1.355 113.570 15 Mehdi Bennani Volkswagen 15 1'34.271 1.450 113.455 16 Norbert Nagy Seat 13 1'34.436 1.615 113.257 17 Tom Coronel Honda 10 1'34.459 1.638 113.230 18 John Filippi Seat 14 1'34.516 1.695 113.161 19 Frederic Vervisch Audi 16 1'34.550 1.729 113.121 20 Aurélien Comte Peugeot 11 1'34.597 1.776 113.064 21 Aurelien Panis Audi 14 1'34.757 1.936 112.873 22 Denis Dupont Audi 16 1'34.931 2.110 112.667 23 Mato Homola Peugeot 11 1'34.948 2.127 112.646 24 Gordon Shedden Audi 10 1'35.419 2.598 112.090 25 Zsolt David Szabo