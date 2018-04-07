Marrakesh WTCR: Bjork leads Hyundai 1-2-3 in first qualifying

World Touring Car champion Thed Bjork grabbed the first ever WTCR pole position ahead of the season opener in Marrakesh, heading a Hyundai 1-2-3 in qualifying.
YMR driver Bjork eclipsed Norbert Michelisz's long-standing benchmark by 0.136 seconds in the final five minutes of the session to snatch pole.
Gabriele Tarquini was the first of the Hyundai contingent to show his hand at the start of the 40-minute session on the Moulay El Hassan street circuit, setting an initial best time of 1m25.942s.
That was then comfortably beaten by both Bjork and Tarquini's teammate Michelisz before the majority of the field headed back to the pits after their first runs.
Bjork briefly went fastest once again after returning for the track before Michelisz reclaimed top spot with a fastest lap of 1m24.834s, only to stop on track moments later after his engine failed.
That led to a delay of 10 minutes while his car was recovered, and also meant drivers took time to make any improvements when the session resumed, with dust laid down through Turns 2 and 3 to cover oil dropped by Michelisz's BRC Racing Hyundai i30.
But Bjork was able to improve in the final minutes, finding four tenths of a second over his previous best lap to end the session fastest with a 1m24.698s lap.
Michelisz, who also stopped in the second practice session with a suspected electrical issue, remained second but is likely to lose his place on the grid as a result of his engine failure.
Tarquini completed the top three in qualifying and was 0.361s slower than Bjork, with two tenths in hand over WRT driver Jean-Karl Vernay - who was the fastest non-Hyundai in his Audi.
Rob Huff ended up fifth in his Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen ahead of the leading Cupra of John Filippi.
Second practice pacesetter Esteban Guerrieri was the leading Honda representative in seventh, 0.832 seconds away from pole in his Munnich Motorsport Honda, while Gordon Shedden will start his first WTCR race from eighth in the second WRT Audi.
Huff's SLR teammate Mehdi Bennani qualified ninth on his home circuit, with Yvan Muller completing the top 10 in the fourth Hyundai i30.
Aurelien Comte was 12th in the fastest of the DG Sport Peugeot 308TCRs, while Fabrizio Giovanardi was the leading Alfa Romeo representative in 21st - 1.686s off the pace.
The first qualifying session sets the grid for Saturday afternoon's opening race, with a separate second qualifying session on Sunday morning - following the previous three-stage WTCC format - helping to form the grids for the second and third races.
Qualifying results:
|cla
|drivers
|chassis
|lap
|time
|gap
|km_h
|1
|Thed Björk
|Hyundai
|16
|1'32.821
|115.228
|2
|Yvan Muller
|Hyundai
|15
|1'32.862
|0.041
|115.177
|3
|Rob Huff
|Volkswagen
|16
|1'32.891
|0.070
|115.141
|4
|Pepe Oriola
|Seat
|17
|1'33.079
|0.258
|114.908
|5
|Jean Karl Vernay
|Audi
|17
|1'33.232
|0.411
|114.720
|6
|Norbert Michelisz
|Hyundai
|15
|1'33.315
|0.494
|114.618
|7
|Gabriele Tarquini
|Hyundai
|15
|1'33.340
|0.519
|114.587
|8
|Yann Ehrlacher
|Honda
|15
|1'33.399
|0.578
|114.515
|9
|Fabrizio Giovanardi
|Alfa Romeo
|15
|1'33.729
|0.908
|114.111
|10
|Esteban Guerrieri
|Honda
|13
|1'33.779
|0.958
|114.051
|11
|James Thompson
|Honda
|16
|1'33.797
|0.976
|114.029
|12
|Nathanaël Berthon
|Audi
|16
|1'33.836
|1.015
|113.981
|13
|Gianni Morbidelli
|Alfa Romeo
|13
|1'34.029
|1.208
|113.747
|14
|Benjamin Lessennes
|Honda
|14
|1'34.176
|1.355
|113.570
|15
|Mehdi Bennani
|Volkswagen
|15
|1'34.271
|1.450
|113.455
|16
|Norbert Nagy
|Seat
|13
|1'34.436
|1.615
|113.257
|17
|Tom Coronel
|Honda
|10
|1'34.459
|1.638
|113.230
|18
|John Filippi
|Seat
|14
|1'34.516
|1.695
|113.161
|19
|Frederic Vervisch
|Audi
|16
|1'34.550
|1.729
|113.121
|20
|Aurélien Comte
|Peugeot
|11
|1'34.597
|1.776
|113.064
|21
|Aurelien Panis
|Audi
|14
|1'34.757
|1.936
|112.873
|22
|Denis Dupont
|Audi
|16
|1'34.931
|2.110
|112.667
|23
|Mato Homola
|Peugeot
|11
|1'34.948
|2.127
|112.646
|24
|Gordon Shedden
|Audi
|10
|1'35.419
|2.598
|112.090
|25
|Zsolt David Szabo