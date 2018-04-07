Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
WTCR Marrakesh Qualifying report

Marrakesh WTCR: Bjork leads Hyundai 1-2-3 in first qualifying

0 shares
Marrakesh WTCR: Bjork leads Hyundai 1-2-3 in first qualifying
James Thompson, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
Esteban Guerrieri, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
Mato Homola, DG Sport Competition Peugeot 308TCR
Tom Coronel, Boutsen Ginion Racing Honda Civic Type R TCR
Gianni Morbidelli, Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR
Rob Huff, Sébastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
Esteban Guerrieri, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
Nathanaël Berthon, Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS
Get alerts
By: Jack Cozens, Journalist
07/04/2018 01:19

World Touring Car champion Thed Bjork grabbed the first ever WTCR pole position ahead of the season opener in Marrakesh, heading a Hyundai 1-2-3 in qualifying.

YMR driver Bjork eclipsed Norbert Michelisz's long-standing benchmark by 0.136 seconds in the final five minutes of the session to snatch pole.

Gabriele Tarquini was the first of the Hyundai contingent to show his hand at the start of the 40-minute session on the Moulay El Hassan street circuit, setting an initial best time of 1m25.942s.

That was then comfortably beaten by both Bjork and Tarquini's teammate Michelisz before the majority of the field headed back to the pits after their first runs. 

Bjork briefly went fastest once again after returning for the track before Michelisz reclaimed top spot with a fastest lap of 1m24.834s, only to stop on track moments later after his engine failed.

That led to a delay of 10 minutes while his car was recovered, and also meant drivers took time to make any improvements when the session resumed, with dust laid down through Turns 2 and 3 to cover oil dropped by Michelisz's BRC Racing Hyundai i30.

But Bjork was able to improve in the final minutes, finding four tenths of a second over his previous best lap to end the session fastest with a 1m24.698s lap.

Michelisz, who also stopped in the second practice session with a suspected electrical issue, remained second but is likely to lose his place on the grid as a result of his engine failure.

Tarquini completed the top three in qualifying and was 0.361s slower than Bjork, with two tenths in hand over WRT driver Jean-Karl Vernay - who was the fastest non-Hyundai in his Audi.

Rob Huff ended up fifth in his Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen ahead of the leading Cupra of John Filippi.

Second practice pacesetter Esteban Guerrieri was the leading Honda representative in seventh, 0.832 seconds away from pole in his Munnich Motorsport Honda, while Gordon Shedden will start his first WTCR race from eighth in the second WRT Audi.

Huff's SLR teammate Mehdi Bennani qualified ninth on his home circuit, with Yvan Muller completing the top 10 in the fourth Hyundai i30.

Aurelien Comte was 12th in the fastest of the DG Sport Peugeot 308TCRs, while Fabrizio Giovanardi was the leading Alfa Romeo representative in 21st - 1.686s off the pace.

The first qualifying session sets the grid for Saturday afternoon's opening race, with a separate second qualifying session on Sunday morning - following the previous three-stage WTCC format - helping to form the grids for the second and third races.

Qualifying results:

 

cladriverschassislaptimegapkm_h
1 SWE Thed Björk Hyundai 16 1'32.821   115.228
2 FRA Yvan Muller Hyundai 15 1'32.862 0.041 115.177
3 GBR Rob Huff Volkswagen 16 1'32.891 0.070 115.141
4 ESP Pepe Oriola Seat 17 1'33.079 0.258 114.908
5 FRA Jean Karl Vernay Audi 17 1'33.232 0.411 114.720
6 HUN Norbert Michelisz Hyundai 15 1'33.315 0.494 114.618
7 ITA Gabriele Tarquini Hyundai 15 1'33.340 0.519 114.587
8 FRA Yann Ehrlacher Honda 15 1'33.399 0.578 114.515
9 ITA Fabrizio Giovanardi Alfa Romeo 15 1'33.729 0.908 114.111
10 ARG Esteban Guerrieri Honda 13 1'33.779 0.958 114.051
11 GBR James Thompson Honda 16 1'33.797 0.976 114.029
12 FRA Nathanaël Berthon Audi 16 1'33.836 1.015 113.981
13 ITA Gianni Morbidelli Alfa Romeo 13 1'34.029 1.208 113.747
14 BEL Benjamin Lessennes Honda 14 1'34.176 1.355 113.570
15 MAR Mehdi Bennani Volkswagen 15 1'34.271 1.450 113.455
16 HUN Norbert Nagy Seat 13 1'34.436 1.615 113.257
17 HOL Tom Coronel Honda 10 1'34.459 1.638 113.230
18 FRA John Filippi Seat 14 1'34.516 1.695 113.161
19 BEL Frederic Vervisch Audi 16 1'34.550 1.729 113.121
20 FRA Aurélien Comte Peugeot 11 1'34.597 1.776 113.064
21 FRA Aurelien Panis Audi 14 1'34.757 1.936 112.873
22 BEL Denis Dupont Audi 16 1'34.931 2.110 112.667
23 SVK Mato Homola Peugeot 11 1'34.948 2.127 112.646
24 GBR Gordon Shedden Audi 10 1'35.419 2.598 112.090
25 HUN Zsolt David Szabo
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series WTCR
Event Marrakesh
Track Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan
Drivers Thed Björk
Article type Qualifying report
0 shares
To the WTCR main page