Kristensen samples Audi's WTCR car

Nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen drove one of Audi's RS3 LMSs in Marrakech on Friday ahead of the opening round of the World Touring Car Cup.

The 50-year-old completed six laps of the Moulay El Hassan circuit afternoon in the #52 car Gordon Shedden will make his World Touring Car debut in this weekend.

It was Kristensen's second taste of the machinery, having driven an RS3 in the Race for Riget charity event as part of the Copenhagen Historic Grand Prix weekend last August.

"On these types of narrow circuits with a lot of direction changes, bumpy parts and that, it's incredibly agile, very responsive, and also very good on the brakes," said Kristensen, when asked by Motorsport.com about his experience in the car.

"Power-wise, you as a driver always ask for more, but then again it comes to the discipline of making sure that the exits of these corners is incredibly important.

"The track was very dirty apparently - more dirty than I thought, because everyone said 'didn't you see behind you'? I said 'no, normally not'.

"By Friday it's probably not sticking grip, and that's what the feeling was: low-grip.

"In that sense I'm sure the drivers over the weekend will have a better experience [with track conditions] than I had, but I was the first one."

Kristensen - who is a motorsport ambassador for Eurosport, the Events branch of which promotes the WTCR - said he had not had contact with any teams about contesting a WTCR event in one of the wildcard slots that will be available at nine of the 10 rounds this season.