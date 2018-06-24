Global
Huff, Bennani to sit out Sunday Portugal WTCR races

By: Jack Cozens, Journalist
24/06/2018 08:18

Rob Huff and Sebastien Loeb Racing teammate Mehdi Bennani will not contest Sunday's Vila Real World Touring Car Cup races due to damage sustained in their huge race one accident.

The pair, who started on the front row, touched as they jostled for the lead through the fast Turn 5 right-hander at the start of Saturday's opening race.

That contact sent both off into the outside barrier and triggered a multi-car accident that resulted in the race being suspended for more than two hours.

Both were taken to hospital for precautionary checks and were later discharged.

But an update on Huff's social media on Saturday evening announced his Volkswagen would not be repaired in time for Sunday's races, and SLR was also given permission to leave the circuit early.

James Thompson's Honda will also miss Sunday's pair of races, although his Munnich Motorsport squad worked through the night to prepare title hopeful Yann Ehrlacher's car in time for Sunday qualifying.

Yvan Muller Racing has repaired Thed Bjork's Hyundai- which briefly caught fire after the crash - and Norbert Michelisz will race his similar BRC Racing Hyundai despite a heavy impact.

Michelisz, who was not allowed to participate in Saturday's restarted race because the rollcage in his Hyundai had been damaged, said on Saturday his hand "just got twisted" after being swiped by Huff but insisted he would be OK to drive.

