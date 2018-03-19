Giovanardi lands WTCR drive with Alfa Romeo squad

Multiple touring car champion Fabrizio Giovanardi will take part in the inaugural WTCR season at the wheel of an Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

Giovanardi won two BTCC titles for the factory Triple Eight Racing Vauxhall squad in 2007 and '08, and at the start of the century claimed a pair of championships in the European Touring Car Championship that was a precursor to the reformed WTCC.

The Italian claimed those honours at the wheel of an Alfa 156, and will drive for the brand again in the new WTCR world cup this season in a Romeo Ferraris-built Giulietta.

Giovanardi tested for the Italian team, which will run a pair of Giuliettas, at Monza earlier this month alongside Gianni Morbidelli and 2017 WTCC driver Kevin Gleason.

“I wish to thank everybody at Romeo Ferraris who have made possible the 2018 season,” said Giovanardi, who last contested a full season of touring car racing for Motorbase in the BTCC in 2014.

“I had the pleasure of driving the car very recently, and I was very impressed.

"For me, it will be a comeback on the world stage after a few years out of racing, but my passion and hunger for victory are intact.

"At Monza, I had the chance to start a journey that hopefully will bring a lot of satisfaction for those involved in the Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris project.”

Giovanardi's teammate for the 2018 season has yet to be announced.

2018 WTCR grid so far:

Team Drivers Comtoyou Racing (Audi) Aurelien Panis Denis Dupont Frederic Vervisch Nathanael Berthon WRT (Audi) Gordon Shedden Jean-Karl Vernay BRC Racing (Hyundai) Norbert Michelisz Gabriele Tarquini Sebastien Loeb Racing (VW) Rob Huff Mehdi Bennani Yvan Muller Racing (Hyundai) Yvan Muller Thed Bjork Boutsen Ginion (Honda) Tiago Monteiro Tom Coronel Munnich Motorsport (Honda) Esteban Guerrieri Yann Ehrlacher Campos Racing (SEAT) Pepe Oriola John Filippi DG Sport Competition (Peugeot) Aurelien Comte Mat'o Homola Romeo Fеrraris (Alfa Romeo) Fabrizio Giovanardi