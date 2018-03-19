Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
WTCR Breaking news

Giovanardi lands WTCR drive with Alfa Romeo squad

0 shares
Giovanardi lands WTCR drive with Alfa Romeo squad
Get alerts
By: Jack Cozens, Journalist
19/03/2018 10:41

Multiple touring car champion Fabrizio Giovanardi will take part in the inaugural WTCR season at the wheel of an Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

Giovanardi won two BTCC titles for the factory Triple Eight Racing Vauxhall squad in 2007 and '08, and at the start of the century claimed a pair of championships in the European Touring Car Championship that was a precursor to the reformed WTCC.

The Italian claimed those honours at the wheel of an Alfa 156, and will drive for the brand again in the new WTCR world cup this season in a Romeo Ferraris-built Giulietta.

Giovanardi tested for the Italian team, which will run a pair of Giuliettas, at Monza earlier this month alongside Gianni Morbidelli and 2017 WTCC driver Kevin Gleason.

“I wish to thank everybody at Romeo Ferraris who have made possible the 2018 season,” said Giovanardi, who last contested a full season of touring car racing for Motorbase in the BTCC in 2014.

“I had the pleasure of driving the car very recently, and I was very impressed.

"For me, it will be a comeback on the world stage after a few years out of racing, but my passion and hunger for victory are intact.

"At Monza, I had the chance to start a journey that hopefully will bring a lot of satisfaction for those involved in the Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris project.”

Giovanardi's teammate for the 2018 season has yet to be announced.

2018 WTCR grid so far:

TeamDrivers
Comtoyou Racing (Audi)

 Aurelien Panis

 Denis Dupont

 Frederic Vervisch

 Nathanael Berthon
WRT (Audi)

 Gordon Shedden

 Jean-Karl Vernay
BRC Racing (Hyundai)

 Norbert Michelisz

 Gabriele Tarquini
Sebastien Loeb Racing (VW)

 Rob Huff

 Mehdi Bennani
Yvan Muller Racing (Hyundai)

 Yvan Muller

 Thed Bjork
Boutsen Ginion (Honda)

 Tiago Monteiro

 Tom Coronel
Munnich Motorsport (Honda)

 Esteban Guerrieri

 Yann Ehrlacher
Campos Racing (SEAT)

 Pepe Oriola

 John Filippi
DG Sport Competition (Peugeot)

 Aurelien Comte

 Mat'o Homola
Romeo Fеrraris (Alfa Romeo)  Fabrizio Giovanardi
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series WTCR
Drivers Fabrizio Giovanardi
Teams Romeo Ferraris
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the WTCR main page