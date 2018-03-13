First Peugeot driver named for inaugural WTCR season

The first driver has been announced for one of Peugeot's brand new 308 TCRs in the World Touring Car Cup.

Belgian squad DG Sport became the first team to commit to Peugeot's new design for the category earlier this year.

It has now signed 29-year-old Frenchman Aurelien Comte as the first driver for its planned two-car line-up.

Comte drove for DG in TCR Benelux last year in the previous generation Peugeot 308 Racing Cup car, and won the standalone TCR Europe event at Adria at the end of the season.

He has also been part of Peugeot's test driver roster for the 308 TCR.

"I’m well placed to confirm that my 2018 car in no way compares with its predecessor,” Comte said.

"Engine, chassis, aerodynamics - it boasts enormous progress in all fields."

While he acknowledged that "the Balance of Performance will contribute to levelling out the chances of the different competing models", he added: "I’m confident: the Peugeot 308 TCR is well-born and will give its rivals the run around."

DG has also secured former Chevrolet World Touring Car Championship team boss Eric Neve as its team manager for its WTCR graduation.

2018 WTCR grid so far:

Team Drivers Comtoyou Racing (Audi) Aurelien Panis Denis Dupont Frederic Vervisch Nathanael Berthon WRT (Audi) Gordon Shedden Jean-Karl Vernay BRC Racing (Hyundai) Norbert Michelisz Gabriele Tarquini Sebastien Loeb Racing (VW) Rob Huff Mehdi Bennani Yvan Muller Racing (Hyundai) Yvan Muller Thed Bjork Boutsen Ginion (Honda) Tiago Monteiro Tom Coronel Munnich Motorsport (Honda) Esteban Guerrieri Yann Ehrlacher Campos Racing (SEAT) Pepe Oriola John Filippi DG Sport Competition (Peugeot) Aurelien Comte Romeo Fеrraris (Alfa Romeo) TBA