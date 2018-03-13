Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
WTCR Breaking news

First Peugeot driver named for inaugural WTCR season

0 shares
First Peugeot driver named for inaugural WTCR season
Aurelien Comte
Peugeot 308
Peugeot 308
Peugeot 308 TCR
Peugeot 308 TCR
Get alerts
By: Matt Beer, Journalist
13/03/2018 03:21

The first driver has been announced for one of Peugeot's brand new 308 TCRs in the World Touring Car Cup.

Belgian squad DG Sport became the first team to commit to Peugeot's new design for the category earlier this year.

It has now signed 29-year-old Frenchman Aurelien Comte as the first driver for its planned two-car line-up.

Comte drove for DG in TCR Benelux last year in the previous generation Peugeot 308 Racing Cup car, and won the standalone TCR Europe event at Adria at the end of the season.

He has also been part of Peugeot's test driver roster for the 308 TCR.

"I’m well placed to confirm that my 2018 car in no way compares with its predecessor,” Comte said.

"Engine, chassis, aerodynamics - it boasts enormous progress in all fields."

While he acknowledged that "the Balance of Performance will contribute to levelling out the chances of the different competing models", he added: "I’m confident: the Peugeot 308 TCR is well-born and will give its rivals the run around."

DG has also secured former Chevrolet World Touring Car Championship team boss Eric Neve as its team manager for its WTCR graduation.

2018 WTCR grid so far:

TeamDrivers
Comtoyou Racing (Audi)

 Aurelien Panis

 Denis Dupont

 Frederic Vervisch

 Nathanael Berthon
WRT (Audi)

 Gordon Shedden

 Jean-Karl Vernay
BRC Racing (Hyundai)

 Norbert Michelisz

 Gabriele Tarquini
Sebastien Loeb Racing (VW)

 Rob Huff

 Mehdi Bennani
Yvan Muller Racing (Hyundai)

 Yvan Muller

 Thed Bjork
Boutsen Ginion (Honda)

 Tiago Monteiro

 Tom Coronel
Munnich Motorsport (Honda)

 Esteban Guerrieri

Yann Ehrlacher
Campos Racing (SEAT)

Pepe Oriola

John Filippi
DG Sport Competition (Peugeot) Aurelien Comte
Romeo Fеrraris (Alfa Romeo) TBA

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series WTCR
Drivers Aurélien Comte
Teams DG Sport Competition
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the WTCR main page