Ex-F1 driver Morbidelli joins Alfa Romeo WTCR line-up

Gianni Morbidelli
Fabrizio Giovanardi, Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR
Fabrizio Giovanardi, Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR
Gianni Morbidelli, West Coast Racing, Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
Gianni Morbidelli, West Coast Racing, Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR
Gianni Morbidelli, West Coast Racing, Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR
By: Jack Cozens, Journalist
23/03/2018 02:07

Ex-Formula 1 driver Gianni Morbidelli will race a second Alfa Romeo Giulietta alongside Fabrizio Giovanardi in the new World Touring Car Cup this season.

Morbidelli started 70 grands prix and scored one podium between 1990 and '97, but is an established touring car veteran having spent the past two decades in tin-top categories.

The Italian won three Superstars Italia titles in a row from 2007-09 as well as the International title in the last of those years, and repeated the Italia/International double in what proved to be the series' final year in '13.

He then moved to the World Touring Car Championship, winning one race and finishing ninth overall in a Munnich Motorsport Chevrolet Cruze, and has spent the past three seasons racing in the TCR International Series.

Morbidelli tested a Romeo Ferraris-built Giulietta alongside Giovanardi - who was announced on Monday as the Team Mulsanne-badged squad's first driver - and 2017 WTCC driver Kevin Gleason at Monza earlier this month.

The 50-year-old has now been confirmed as the team's second driver for 2018.

Morbidelli, who previously drove Alfa machinery in Italian Super Touring Cars in 1993 and in the WTCC in 2006, said: “I am happy and honoured to be back at the top level of world's touring car racing, and to do it with an Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris, sporting the logo of such a prestigious brand.

"It will be a championship with many great teams and drivers, and this makes the challenge even more exciting.

"I wish to thank Team Mulsanne for their trust and for giving me this great opportunity."

2018 WTCR grid so far:

TeamDrivers
Comtoyou Racing (Audi)

 Aurelien Panis

 Denis Dupont

 Frederic Vervisch

 Nathanael Berthon
WRT (Audi)

 Gordon Shedden

 Jean-Karl Vernay
BRC Racing (Hyundai)

 Norbert Michelisz

 Gabriele Tarquini
Sebastien Loeb Racing (VW)

 Rob Huff

 Mehdi Bennani
Yvan Muller Racing (Hyundai)

 Yvan Muller

 Thed Bjork
Boutsen Ginion (Honda)

 Tiago Monteiro

 Tom Coronel
Munnich Motorsport (Honda)

 Esteban Guerrieri

 Yann Ehrlacher
Campos Racing (SEAT)

 Pepe Oriola

 John Filippi
DG Sport Competition (Peugeot)

 Aurelien Comte

 Mat'o Homola
Romeo Fеrraris (Alfa Romeo)

 Fabrizio Giovanardi

Gianni Morbidelli

 

About this article
Series WTCR
Drivers Gianni Morbidelli
Teams Mulsanne Racing
Article type Breaking news
