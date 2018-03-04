Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
WTCR Breaking news

Ehrlacher joins Munnich for WTCR campaign

0 shares
Ehrlacher joins Munnich for WTCR campaign
Yann Ehrlacher, RC Motorsport, Lada Vesta
Yann Ehrlacher, RC Motorsport, Lada Vesta
Yann Ehrlacher, RC Motorsport, Lada Vesta
Yann Ehrlacher, RC Motorsport, Lada Vesta
Yann Ehrlacher, RC Motorsport, Lada Vesta
Yann Ehrlacher, RC Motorsport, Lada Vesta
Get alerts
By: Jack Cozens, Journalist
Co-author: Emmanuel Rolland, Journalist
04/03/2018 05:18

Yann Ehrlacher, the nephew of four-time Word Touring Car champion Yvan Muller, will join his uncle on the 2018 World Touring Car Cup grid after signing for Munnich Motorsport.

Ehrlacher joined the WTCC last year in an ex-factory Lada Vesta run by RC Motorsport, and finished 10th overall with one victory.

He was part of Audi's DTM young driver test line-up at the end of last year and drove LMP3 machinery for his uncle's YMR team in 2016 and '17.

The 21-year-old, son of former British Formula 3 racer Cathy Muller, will partner Esteban Guerrieri - who, like Ehrlacher, was a full-season WTCC rookie in 2017.

The pair will drive latest-generation Honda Civics in the new WTCR world cup for Munnich, which ran an ex-factory Citroen C-Elysee in the WTCC last year.

"Following my first season in WTCC, the target was obviously to be at the start of the new WTCR championship," Ehrlacher said.

"I am really happy to have been chosen by Munnich Motorsport, as it's a very good team, with a lot of experience in racing and in touring car in particular.

"With such a great package, the expectations will naturally be high, and my goal is to be among the title contenders this season, although I know that the competition will be tough.

"There is obviously more pressure than last year, but I'm ready to take up the challenge.

"To race against Yvan will be of course a special moment for me. He's my [role] model, he is the best driver in the world in a touring car, and I look forward to share the same starting grid as him."

Team manager Dominik Greiner added: "Logically we had several drivers on our list and the decision was not an easy one.

"But I feel that, with Yann, we at Munnich Motorsport have chosen the best package and we welcome him to our team.

"A very talented, fast and motivated driver who has gone through a great racing school via his mother and uncle, Yann already had some good moments last season and I hope he can continue like this in 2018.

"Yann and Esteban are already working professionally, hand-in-hand as teammates so we are looking for a good season with them both."

2018 WTCR grid so far:

TeamDrivers
Comtoyou Racing (Audi)

 Aurelien Panis

 Denis Dupont

 Frederic Vervisch

 Nathanael Berthon
WRT (Audi)

 Gordon Shedden

 Jean-Karl Vernay
BRC Racing (Hyundai)

 Norbert Michelisz

 Gabriele Tarquini
Sebastien Loeb Racing (VW)

 Rob Huff

 Mehdi Bennani
Yvan Muller Racing (Hyundai)

 Yvan Muller

 Thed Bjork
Boutsen Ginion (Honda)

 Tiago Monteiro

 Tom Coronel
Munnich Motorsport (Honda)

 Esteban Guerrieri

Yann Ehrlacher
Campos Racing (SEAT)

Pepe Oriola

John Filippi
Romeo Fеrraris (Alfa Romeo) TBA

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series WTCR
Drivers Yann Ehrlacher
Teams Münnich Motorsport
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the WTCR main page