Previous
WTCR / Breaking news

WTCR adds Aragon race to 2020 schedule

shares
comments
WTCR adds Aragon race to 2020 schedule
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 9:26 AM

The FIA World Touring Car Cup will add a Spanish event to its calendar for 2020 by racing at MotoGP venue Motorland Aragon.

It will be the first time the series has raced in Spain since its World Touring Car Championship predecessor appeared at Valencia in 2012.

The exact date for the Aragon event will not be confirmed until the full 2020 WTCR calendar is issued.

Aragon will be a home round for Cupra, which is currently represented in WTCR by the PWR and Comtoyou teams. Spanish driver Mikel Azcona won in Vila Real for PWR earlier this year.

Circuit general manager Santiago Abad called the WTCR event "an immense pride and a future bet, supported by a long car racing heritage in our region".

The track was described in a WTCR statement as having "a layout tailor-made for World Touring Car racing".

WTCR switches to Suzuka East Course layout

WTCR switches to Suzuka East Course layout
