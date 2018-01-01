Global
Tue 13 Mar 2018
WTCR Breaking news First Peugeot driver named for inaugural WTCR season
Sun 04 Mar 2018
WTCR Breaking news Ehrlacher joins Munnich for WTCR campaign
Fri 02 Mar 2018
WTCR Breaking news Oriola lands Campos WTCR seat alongside Filippi
Tue 20 Feb 2018
WTCR Breaking news Coronel seals WTCR deal with Boutsen Honda squad
Thu 15 Feb 2018
WTCR Breaking news Shedden makes WTCR switch with WRT Audi
Fri 09 Feb 2018
WTCR Breaking news Muller and Bjork team up for WTCR assault
WTCR Breaking news Monteiro, Guerrieri sign up for Honda WTCR programmes
Fri 02 Feb 2018
WTCR Breaking news Huff joins Loeb Racing for 2018 WTCR
Wed 31 Jan 2018
WTCR Breaking news WTCR confirms capacity 26-car entry for 2018
Tue 30 Jan 2018
WTCR Breaking news Michelisz makes Hyundai switch, partners Tarquini in WTCR
Thu 18 Jan 2018
WTCR Breaking news Panis lands second Comtoyou Racing WTCR seat
WTCR Breaking news First team and driver announced for 2018 WTCR season
Wed 03 Jan 2018
WTCR Breaking news Peugeot unveils new 308TCR for 2018 WTCR season
Mon 01 Jan 2018
WTCR Breaking news WTCR expects to have 20 drivers
WTCR expects to have 20 drivers "able to win every race"

Tue 26 Dec 2017
WTCR Breaking news WTCR's 26-car limit will ensure
WTCR's 26-car limit will ensure "quality" - Ribeiro

Sat 23 Dec 2017
WTCR Breaking news WTCC's TCR merger should've happened
WTCC's TCR merger should've happened "two years earlier"

Fri 22 Dec 2017
WTCR Breaking news Inaugural WTCR calendar announced, Suzuka added
Inaugural WTCR calendar announced, Suzuka added

Sat 09 Dec 2017
WTCR Analysis Analysis: What can we expect from WTCR in 2018?
Analysis: What can we expect from WTCR in 2018?

Fri 08 Dec 2017
WTCR Breaking news Volvo believed to be working on TCR car
Volvo believed to be working on TCR car

Wed 06 Dec 2017
WTCR Breaking news FIA reveals details of WTCC transition to TCR rules
FIA reveals details of WTCC transition to TCR rules