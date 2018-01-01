Global
Drivers 2018

Race drivers

Tom Coronel
9
Netherlands

Tom Coronel

Team: Boutsen Ginion Racing
Born: 1972-04-05 (age 45)
Nationality: Netherlands
Rob Huff
12
United Kingdom

Rob Huff

Team: Sébastien Loeb Racing
Born: 1979-12-25 (age 38)
Nationality: United Kingdom
Tiago Monteiro
18
Portugal

Tiago Monteiro

Team: Boutsen Ginion Racing
Born: 1976-07-24 (age 41)
Nationality: Portugal
Denis Dupont
20
Belgium

Denis Dupont

Team: Comtoyou Racing
Born: 1993-01-04 (age 25)
Nationality: Belgium
Aurelien Panis
21
France

Aurelien Panis

Team: Comtoyou Racing
Born: 1994-10-29 (age 23)
Nationality: France
Frederic Vervisch
22
Belgium

Frederic Vervisch

Team: Comtoyou Racing
Born: 1986-08-10 (age 31)
Nationality: Belgium
Nathanael Berthon
23
France

Nathanael Berthon

Team: Comtoyou Racing
Born: 1989-07-01 (age 28)
Nationality: France
Mehdi Bennani
25
Morocco

Mehdi Bennani

Team: Sébastien Loeb Racing
Born: 1983-08-25 (age 34)
Nationality: Morocco
