World Superbike results: Bautista completes Assen victory sweep

Alvaro Bautistia got a perfect score in the Assen round of the World Superbike Championship after winning both the Superpole contest and the full-distance race on Sunday.

The Superpole race featured a straight fight between Bautista and Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea, with the Ducati rider again emerging ahead in a repeat of Saturday's result.

Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu joined the battle for victory in the final race of the weekend, only for Rea to crash out on lap 6 and turn it into a two-horse race again. Despite Razgatlioglu's best efforts, Bautista was simply too quick to be beaten and he went on to claim Ducati's 400th win in WSBK.

BMW's Michael van der Mark was diagonsed with a left femur fracture after suffering a painful highside crash on the second lap of the race.

Race 2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 1 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati  
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 3.915
3 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 7.416
4 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 9.265
5 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter Yamaha 9.445
6 87 Australia Remy Gardner Yamaha 12.279
7 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW 13.457
8 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 13.532
9 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 16.890
10 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 20.304
11 5 Germany Philipp Oettli Ducati 21.645
12 31 United States Garrett Gerloff BMW 22.038
13 34 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha 37.985
14 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda 42.954
15 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes Kawasaki 44.662
16 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig Kawasaki 54.512
17 51 Brazil Eric Granado Honda 55.140
18 32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki  
19 16 Italy Gabriele Ruiu BMW  
  7 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda  
  76 France Loris Baz BMW  
  65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki  
  97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda  
  60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW  
  28 Bradley Ray Yamaha  
Superpole race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 1 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati  
2 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 0.916
3 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1.757
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 3.126
5 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 6.067
6 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 6.781
7 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter Yamaha 7.054
8 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW 7.125
9 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda 8.568
10 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 10.344
11 7 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda 10.546
12 87 Australia Remy Gardner Yamaha 11.246
13 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 11.807
14 5 Germany Philipp Oettli Ducati 12.037
15 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 12.825
16 28 Bradley Ray Yamaha 13.079
17 31 United States Garrett Gerloff BMW 13.549
18 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda 20.193
19 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes Kawasaki 21.340
20 34 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha 24.463
21 51 Brazil Eric Granado Honda 25.353
22 16 Italy Gabriele Ruiu BMW 25.706
23 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig Kawasaki 27.243
  32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki  
  76 France Loris Baz BMW  
