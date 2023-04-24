World Superbike results: Bautista completes Assen victory sweep

The Superpole race featured a straight fight between Bautista and Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea, with the Ducati rider again emerging ahead in a repeat of Saturday's result.

Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu joined the battle for victory in the final race of the weekend, only for Rea to crash out on lap 6 and turn it into a two-horse race again. Despite Razgatlioglu's best efforts, Bautista was simply too quick to be beaten and he went on to claim Ducati's 400th win in WSBK.

BMW's Michael van der Mark was diagonsed with a left femur fracture after suffering a painful highside crash on the second lap of the race.

