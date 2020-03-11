Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
09 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
07 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

WorldSBK Spanish and French rounds postponed

shares
comments
WorldSBK Spanish and French rounds postponed
By:
Mar 11, 2020, 4:30 PM

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the upcoming Spanish World Superbike round at Jerez to be postponed, while the French round has also been moved back.

The novel coronavirus has wreaked havoc with the MotoGP calendar over the past week, with the Qatar season opener (aside from Moto2 and Moto3) cancelled, the Thailand, Austin and Argentine races all suspended to later in the year.

On Wednesday afternoon MotoGP and WSBK promoters Dorna Sports and governing body the FIM confirmed Argentina has been moved from its 19 April date just a day after it was confirmed as the new season opener.

Not long after that announcement was made, Dorna and the FIM announced changes to the WSBK schedule.

After Qatar – which was due to run this weekend – was cancelled, the next round was set to be the first Spanish round at Jerez from 27-29 March.

This has been pushed back to 23-25 October, while the changes to the MotoGP calendar have forced the French round (which would have clashed with the Aragon MotoGP race) to be moved back a week to 2-4 October.

At present, the second round of the 2020 WSBK season will now be staged at Assen from 17-19 April.

The full FIM statement read: "With ongoing external factors of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the following changes have been made to the 2020 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship calendar.

"The FIM, Circuit Officials & Dorna WSBK Organization informs that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the following changes are to be made regarding the 2020 WorldSBK Calendar, with rounds being rescheduled to later dates.

Rescheduled:
• Pirelli Spanish Round (previously 27th – 29th March) rescheduled for 23rd – 25th October.
• Pirelli French Round* (previously 25th – 27th September) rescheduled 2nd – 4th October.

"Dorna WSBK Organization is working extensively with Circuits and Government Officials following up the situation in each country and will inform accordingly in due course if there are further changes to the 2020 Calendar.

"With support and agreement of the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, the Pirelli French Round will be postponed 1 week to avoid clashes with newly published MotoGP™ calendar (10th March), in order to maximise the coverage of the event."

WSBK was able to get its season underway on 28 February to 1 March, with Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu and Kawasaki duo Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes taking victory across the three races.

KRT new boy Lowes leads the standings by 12 points from series rookie and ex-MotoGP rider Scott Redding on the Ducati.

Related video

Next article
Qatar World Superbike round latest to be postponed

Previous article

Qatar World Superbike round latest to be postponed

Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Author Lewis Duncan

World Superbike Next session

Assen

Assen

17 Apr - 19 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

Multiple F1 team personnel tested for coronavirus

2
Formula 1

Why Racing Point is more than just a 'pink Mercedes'

3
IndyCar

Andretti Autosport trailer catches fire on road to St. Pete

3h
4
MotoGP

MotoGP calendar changed again after Argentina is delayed

1h
5
Formula 1

The biggest losers if Ferrari's worst fears come true

2h

Latest videos

Behind the scenes at the Honda WSBK team launch 02:21
World Superbike

Behind the scenes at the Honda WSBK team launch

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 - Alex Lowes interview 00:46
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 - Alex Lowes interview

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Superpole race highlights 01:37
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Superpole race highlights

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 highlights 01:38
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 finish 01:24
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 finish

Latest news

WorldSBK Spanish and French rounds postponed
WSBK

WorldSBK Spanish and French rounds postponed

Qatar World Superbike round latest to be postponed
WSBK

Qatar World Superbike round latest to be postponed

Honda has "really big margin" to improve - Bautista
WSBK

Honda has "really big margin" to improve - Bautista

Redding: Comparisons with Bautista aren't valid
WSBK

Redding: Comparisons with Bautista aren't valid

Lowes pledges to stay "calm" after defeating Rea
WSBK

Lowes pledges to stay "calm" after defeating Rea

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.