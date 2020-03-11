WorldSBK Spanish and French rounds postponed

The novel coronavirus has wreaked havoc with the MotoGP calendar over the past week, with the Qatar season opener (aside from Moto2 and Moto3) cancelled, the Thailand, Austin and Argentine races all suspended to later in the year.

On Wednesday afternoon MotoGP and WSBK promoters Dorna Sports and governing body the FIM confirmed Argentina has been moved from its 19 April date just a day after it was confirmed as the new season opener.

Not long after that announcement was made, Dorna and the FIM announced changes to the WSBK schedule.

After Qatar – which was due to run this weekend – was cancelled, the next round was set to be the first Spanish round at Jerez from 27-29 March.

This has been pushed back to 23-25 October, while the changes to the MotoGP calendar have forced the French round (which would have clashed with the Aragon MotoGP race) to be moved back a week to 2-4 October.

At present, the second round of the 2020 WSBK season will now be staged at Assen from 17-19 April.

The full FIM statement read: "With ongoing external factors of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the following changes have been made to the 2020 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship calendar.

"The FIM, Circuit Officials & Dorna WSBK Organization informs that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the following changes are to be made regarding the 2020 WorldSBK Calendar, with rounds being rescheduled to later dates.

Rescheduled:

• Pirelli Spanish Round (previously 27th – 29th March) rescheduled for 23rd – 25th October.

• Pirelli French Round* (previously 25th – 27th September) rescheduled 2nd – 4th October.

"Dorna WSBK Organization is working extensively with Circuits and Government Officials following up the situation in each country and will inform accordingly in due course if there are further changes to the 2020 Calendar.

"With support and agreement of the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, the Pirelli French Round will be postponed 1 week to avoid clashes with newly published MotoGP™ calendar (10th March), in order to maximise the coverage of the event."

WSBK was able to get its season underway on 28 February to 1 March, with Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu and Kawasaki duo Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes taking victory across the three races.

KRT new boy Lowes leads the standings by 12 points from series rookie and ex-MotoGP rider Scott Redding on the Ducati.

