Ex-Honda team Ten Kate secures WSBK return

The 18-year partnership between Honda and Ten Kate came to what the team describes as “an abrupt and unexpected end” after last year's WSBK campaign, as the Japanese manufacturer joined forces with two other WSBK squads in Moriwaki and Althea.

Ten Kate subsequently declared bankruptcy, which it said was a “direct result” of Honda's decision, but the Dutch outfit soon recovered and began work on returning to competition.

It has now announced that it has “signed deals with a leading manufacturer and first-class rider” for its WSBK return.

The team says that the final details of the deal are still being finalised, and aims to be back on the grid “within a few rounds”.

It has scheduled a press conference to announce its rider and new manufacturer partnership for April 2 at the Assen circuit - just under two weeks prior to the Assen WSBK round.

Former MotoGP rider and WSBK race winner Loris Baz, who is currently out of a ride, has been linked to the emerging Ten Kate vacancy, and recently teased “good things coming soon” in a post on social media.