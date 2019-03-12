Sign in
World Superbike

Ex-Honda team Ten Kate secures WSBK return

Ex-Honda team Ten Kate secures WSBK return
By:
1h ago

Former Honda World Superbike team Ten Kate Racing has secured a return to the grid in 2019, the ouftit has announced.

The 18-year partnership between Honda and Ten Kate came to what the team describes as “an abrupt and unexpected end” after last year's WSBK campaign, as the Japanese manufacturer joined forces with two other WSBK squads in Moriwaki and Althea.

Ten Kate subsequently declared bankruptcy, which it said was a “direct result” of Honda's decision, but the Dutch outfit soon recovered and began work on returning to competition.

It has now announced that it has “signed deals with a leading manufacturer and first-class rider” for its WSBK return.

The team says that the final details of the deal are still being finalised, and aims to be back on the grid “within a few rounds”.

It has scheduled a press conference to announce its rider and new manufacturer partnership for April 2 at the Assen circuit - just under two weeks prior to the Assen WSBK round.

Former MotoGP rider and WSBK race winner Loris Baz, who is currently out of a ride, has been linked to the emerging Ten Kate vacancy, and recently teased “good things coming soon” in a post on social media.

 
Ten Kate "working hard" on 2019 WSBK comeback

Ten Kate "working hard" on 2019 WSBK comeback
Series World Superbike
Teams Ten Kate Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

