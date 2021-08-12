Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Redding's World Superbike future at Ducati "up in the air"
World Superbike / Navarra News

Suzuki to make first WSBK appearance since 2018 in Navarra

By:
, News Editor

Suzuki will be represented on the World Superbike grid for the first time since 2018 in next weekend's Navarra round, with Japanese rider Naomichi Uramoto making a wildcard outing aboard a GSX-R1000.

Suzuki to make first WSBK appearance since 2018 in Navarra

Uramoto, the champion of the now defunct J-GP2 series for Moto2-style machinery in 2016, has raced full-time since 2018 in the Spanish Superbike championship, where he races a GSX-R1000 for the JEG Racing team.

Next weekend, the 27-year-old will make his first world championship appearance since a one-off outing in Moto2 at Motegi in 2016 by way of preparation for the Spanish championship's Navarra race a week later.

It marks Suzuki's first foray into WSBK since the 2018 Donington Park round, when Bradley Ray (pictured top) and Gino Rea both raced GSX-R1000s.

“My participation has been decided suddenly, so I am a little confused, but I am grateful for the team for giving me this opportunity," said Uramoto. "It will be my first time to race in World Superbike, so I am very happy.

"The following week at the same track there is a Spanish championship race, so I want to treat it as a test and enjoy it."

Suzuki has not had a regular presence on the WSBK grid since 2015, the last year of its long association with the Crescent Racing squad that now operates Yamaha's factory team.

It won the championship with Troy Corser and the Alstare team in 2005, its only title success in the series to date.

Suzuki's presence boosts the manufacturer count for the Navarra round to six as it joins Kawasaki, Ducati, Yamaha, Honda and BMW.

