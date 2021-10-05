Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Van der Mark: Dry-weather BMW win would be "real story"
World Superbike / Algarve News

Rea's 24-point deficit to Razgatlioglu "feels like nothing"

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer

Jonathan Rea says his 24-point deficit to Toprak Razgatlioglu in the World Superbike standings feels like "nothing", having trailed by more than double that amount after his two Portimao crashes.

Rea's 24-point deficit to Razgatlioglu "feels like nothing"

Rea endured back-to-back DNFs for the first time since 2016 as he crashed out of the opening race in Portugal on Saturday, before compounding that error with another fall in Sunday morning's wet Superpole race.

That had left the Kawasaki rider a hefty 49 points down on Yamaha rival Razgatlioglu ahead of the final race of the weekend, but a win for Rea in the finale and a crash for Razgatlioglu has closed the gap once more.

Reflecting on a tumultuous Portimao weekend, Rea said that coming back from 49 points down to just 24 with two rounds remaining has left him feeling much more optimistic of his chances of a seventh title.

"We learned a lot this weekend because I made some silly mistakes being too impatient, so I need to believe my rhythm is high and that I can fight these guys until the last lap," said Rea.

"I’m a bit more back in it with what happened to Toprak, but I accepted my back’s against the wall. Sometimes it’s nice to ride like that, [feeling] free, but I made some mistakes and I have to accept that.

"Same mentality for Argentina: we can’t be clever and ride in a conservative manner. I’m riding completely on my limit, I am struggling in a few areas, and there’s no margin. Every single corner is 100 percent.

"[The crash in Race 1] I could accept because it was a fast crash, but I was pretty upset with myself after the Superpole Race. It's an emotional day. When the championship’s 49 points, with six races to go, it’s tough.

"But this year has proved anything can happen. Every weekend something strange happens. So 24 [points] feels like nothing. Six races to go, anything can happen. I'll try my best and see what happens."

 

Speculation continues to swirl about whether WSBK's two end-of-season flyaways will still go ahead, with November's season finale Indonesia in particular still regarded as unlikely to take place with the Mandalika street venue still not yet officially homologated by the FIM.

The championship's return to Argentina, scheduled for next weekend, has also been engulfed by fresh doubts amid difficulties among some teams in getting flights to the El Villicum track.

However, Rea is not concerned should either event fall by the wayside, trusting series organiser Dorna won't cancel a race weekend outright.

"Whatever happens, when Dorna has committed to 13 rounds, so two more rounds, this close to the end [of the season] they can't cancel rounds; they have to find substitute rounds," he said.

"But until Argentina or Indonesia are cancelled, I'm preparing for them mentally."

shares
comments
Van der Mark: Dry-weather BMW win would be "real story"

Previous article

Van der Mark: Dry-weather BMW win would be "real story"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

42 min
2
Formula 1

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

1 d
3
Supercars

Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"

8 h
4
Formula 1

Lando Norris opens up on mental health struggles that left him depressed

14 h
5
Formula 1

Allison drafted in as Mercedes F1 ramps up America’s Cup push

19 h
Latest news
Rea's 24-point deficit to Razgatlioglu "feels like nothing"
WSBK

Rea's 24-point deficit to Razgatlioglu "feels like nothing"

30m
Van der Mark: Dry-weather BMW win would be "real story"
WSBK

Van der Mark: Dry-weather BMW win would be "real story"

19 h
Razgatlioglu unmoved by Rea criticism: "Maybe he is scared"
Video Inside
WSBK

Razgatlioglu unmoved by Rea criticism: "Maybe he is scared"

22 h
Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash
Video Inside
WSBK

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash

Oct 4, 2021
Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes
Video Inside
WSBK

Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes

Oct 3, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Razgatlioglu says he is unmoved by Rea criticism 01:05
World Superbike
17 h

WSBK: Razgatlioglu says he is unmoved by Rea criticism

WSBK: Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash 00:41
World Superbike
17 h

WSBK: Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash

WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes 00:46
World Superbike
Oct 3, 2021

WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes

WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again 05:04
World Superbike
Oct 3, 2021

WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again

WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea 00:52
World Superbike
Oct 2, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Van der Mark: Dry-weather BMW win would be "real story" Algarve
World Superbike

Van der Mark: Dry-weather BMW win would be "real story"

Razgatlioglu unmoved by Rea criticism: "Maybe he is scared" Algarve
Video Inside
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu unmoved by Rea criticism: "Maybe he is scared"

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Jonathan Rea More from
Jonathan Rea
Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes Algarve
Video Inside
World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes

Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu Algarve
Video Inside
World Superbike

Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu

Rea's "back against the wall" after double Razgatlioglu win Jerez
Video Inside
World Superbike

Rea's "back against the wall" after double Razgatlioglu win

Kawasaki Racing More from
Kawasaki Racing
Lowes declared unfit for remainder of Portimao WSBK round Algarve
World Superbike

Lowes declared unfit for remainder of Portimao WSBK round

Jerez WSBK: Rea leads the way in Friday practice at Jerez Jerez
World Superbike

Jerez WSBK: Rea leads the way in Friday practice at Jerez

Lowes to attempt to ride at Jerez with fractured hand Jerez
World Superbike

Lowes to attempt to ride at Jerez with fractured hand

Trending Today

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"
Supercars Supercars

Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"

Lando Norris opens up on mental health struggles that left him depressed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lando Norris opens up on mental health struggles that left him depressed

Allison drafted in as Mercedes F1 ramps up America’s Cup push
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison drafted in as Mercedes F1 ramps up America’s Cup push

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?

Razgatlioglu unmoved by Rea criticism: "Maybe he is scared"
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu unmoved by Rea criticism: "Maybe he is scared"

Rea's 24-point deficit to Razgatlioglu "feels like nothing"
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea's 24-point deficit to Razgatlioglu "feels like nothing"

Latest news

Rea's 24-point deficit to Razgatlioglu "feels like nothing"
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea's 24-point deficit to Razgatlioglu "feels like nothing"

Van der Mark: Dry-weather BMW win would be "real story"
World Superbike World Superbike

Van der Mark: Dry-weather BMW win would be "real story"

Razgatlioglu unmoved by Rea criticism: "Maybe he is scared"
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu unmoved by Rea criticism: "Maybe he is scared"

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.