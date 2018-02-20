Global
World Superbike Phillip Island February testing Testing report

Rea ends Philllip Island test on top despite crash

By: Lewis Duncan, Journalist
20/02/2018 07:41

Reigning World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea was fastest on the final day of pre-season at Phillip Island despite suffering a small crash during the first session.

After Monday's running was heavily affected by wind, conditions were much better for the final day of testing ahead of the 2018 season.

Rea crashed heavily during the morning session on Monday and opted against running again in the afternoon due to the conditions. Keen to make up for lost track time, the Kawasaki rider was the early pacesetter in a flurry of quick laps with a 1m32.290s.

The Northern Irishman improved to a 1m31.396s over the next few minutes, before Yamaha's Michael van der Mark just edged ahead of Rea with a 1m31.170s when the session was stopped briefly following a crash for Barni Ducati rider Xavi Fores at Turn 4.

Van der Mark joined Fores in the Turn 4 gravel trap as the session got back underway, but was able to rejoin the circuit. 20 minutes later, Aprilia's Eugene Laverty and Tom Sykes on the second factory Kawasaki traded the top spot.

Sykes' 1m30.926s stood for an hour before teammate Rea deposed him with a 1m30.823s. He would improve that to a 1m30.598s at the end of the session despite a fall moments earlier at Turn 10.

As race pace took priority for most in the afternoon, only five of the 22 riders improved on their morning laptimes, with Rea's benchmark keeping him two tenths clear of teammate Sykes.

Monday pacesetter Marco Melandri was a further two tenths back on his Ducati in third, with Laverty fourth following a tumble at Turn 4 late in the day.

Fores was able to get back out for the second session after his crash and improve to a 1m31.076s for fifth, with Van der Mark took top Yamaha honours in sixth after improving to a 1m31.131s in the afternoon.

The Dutch rider's teammate Alex Lowes was a late mover into seventh, edging ahead of Honda rider Leon Camier. Loris Baz on the Althea BMW and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) completed the top 10, while Chaz Davies was a low-key 11th on the second factory Ducati.

Puccetti Racing's Toprak Razgatlioglu was once again top rookie in 12th, though was unable to improve on his 1m31.822s from the first session after a late technical issue on his customer Kawasaki.

Testing times (Tuesday):

Pos. No. Rider
BikeMorningAfternoon
1  Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'30.598 1'31.048
66  Tom Sykes Kawasaki 1'30.804 1'31.190
33  Marco Melandri Ducati 1'31.053 1'31.197
50  Eugene Laverty Aprilia 1'31.074 1'31.502
12  Xavi Fores Ducati 1'31.412 1'31.076
60  Michael van der Mark Yamaha 1'31.320 1'31.131
22  Alex Lowes Yamaha 1'31.815 1'31.370
2  Leon Camier Honda 1'31.537 1'31.616
76  Loris Baz BMW 1'31.542 1'32.715
10  32  Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'31.579 1'31.827
11  7  Chaz Davies Ducati 1'31.614 1'31.715
12  54  Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 1'31.822 1'32.026
13  81  Jordi Torres MV Agusta 1'31.866 1'32.064
14  36  Leandro Mercado Kawasaki 1'32.069 1'32.682
15  45  Jake Gagne Honda 1'32.402 1'32.288
 16  17  Troy Herfoss Honda 1'32.549 1'32.297
17  68  Yonny Hernandez Kawasaki 1'32.453 1'32.819
18  40  Roman Ramos Kawasaki 1'32.520 1'32.603
19  47  Wayne Maxwell Yamaha 1'32.651 1'32.855
20  99  PJ Jacobsen Honda 1'32.663 1'33.780
21  25  Daniel Falzon Yamaha 1'32.828 1'33.156
22  37  Ondrej Jezek Yamaha 1'33.143 1'33.257
About this article
Series World Superbike
Event Phillip Island February testing
Track Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
Drivers Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing
Article type Testing report
