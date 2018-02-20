Rea ends Philllip Island test on top despite crash

Reigning World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea was fastest on the final day of pre-season at Phillip Island despite suffering a small crash during the first session.

After Monday's running was heavily affected by wind, conditions were much better for the final day of testing ahead of the 2018 season.

Rea crashed heavily during the morning session on Monday and opted against running again in the afternoon due to the conditions. Keen to make up for lost track time, the Kawasaki rider was the early pacesetter in a flurry of quick laps with a 1m32.290s.

The Northern Irishman improved to a 1m31.396s over the next few minutes, before Yamaha's Michael van der Mark just edged ahead of Rea with a 1m31.170s when the session was stopped briefly following a crash for Barni Ducati rider Xavi Fores at Turn 4.

Van der Mark joined Fores in the Turn 4 gravel trap as the session got back underway, but was able to rejoin the circuit. 20 minutes later, Aprilia's Eugene Laverty and Tom Sykes on the second factory Kawasaki traded the top spot.

Sykes' 1m30.926s stood for an hour before teammate Rea deposed him with a 1m30.823s. He would improve that to a 1m30.598s at the end of the session despite a fall moments earlier at Turn 10.

As race pace took priority for most in the afternoon, only five of the 22 riders improved on their morning laptimes, with Rea's benchmark keeping him two tenths clear of teammate Sykes.

Monday pacesetter Marco Melandri was a further two tenths back on his Ducati in third, with Laverty fourth following a tumble at Turn 4 late in the day.

Fores was able to get back out for the second session after his crash and improve to a 1m31.076s for fifth, with Van der Mark took top Yamaha honours in sixth after improving to a 1m31.131s in the afternoon.

The Dutch rider's teammate Alex Lowes was a late mover into seventh, edging ahead of Honda rider Leon Camier. Loris Baz on the Althea BMW and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) completed the top 10, while Chaz Davies was a low-key 11th on the second factory Ducati.

Puccetti Racing's Toprak Razgatlioglu was once again top rookie in 12th, though was unable to improve on his 1m31.822s from the first session after a late technical issue on his customer Kawasaki.

Testing times (Tuesday):

Pos. No. Rider

Bike Morning Afternoon 1 1 Jonathan Rea Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'30.598 1'31.048 2 66 Tom Sykes Tom Sykes Kawasaki 1'30.804 1'31.190 3 33 Marco Melandri Marco Melandri Ducati 1'31.053 1'31.197 4 50 Eugene Laverty Eugene Laverty Aprilia 1'31.074 1'31.502 5 12 Xavi Fores Xavi Fores Ducati 1'31.412 1'31.076 6 60 Michael van der Mark Michael van der Mark Yamaha 1'31.320 1'31.131 7 22 Alex Lowes Alex Lowes Yamaha 1'31.815 1'31.370 8 2 Leon Camier Leon Camier Honda 1'31.537 1'31.616 9 76 Loris Baz Loris Baz BMW 1'31.542 1'32.715 10 32 Lorenzo Savadori Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'31.579 1'31.827 11 7 Chaz Davies Chaz Davies Ducati 1'31.614 1'31.715 12 54 Toprak Razgatlioglu Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 1'31.822 1'32.026 13 81 Jordi Torres Jordi Torres MV Agusta 1'31.866 1'32.064 14 36 Leandro Mercado Leandro Mercado Kawasaki 1'32.069 1'32.682 15 45 Jake Gagne Jake Gagne Honda 1'32.402 1'32.288 16 17 Troy Herfoss Troy Herfoss Honda 1'32.549 1'32.297 17 68 Yonny Hernandez Yonny Hernandez Kawasaki 1'32.453 1'32.819 18 40 Roman Ramos Roman Ramos Kawasaki 1'32.520 1'32.603 19 47 Wayne Maxwell Wayne Maxwell Yamaha 1'32.651 1'32.855 20 99 PJ Jacobsen PJ Jacobsen Honda 1'32.663 1'33.780 21 25 Daniel Falzon Daniel Falzon Yamaha 1'32.828 1'33.156 22 37 Ondrej Jezek Ondrej Jezek Yamaha 1'33.143 1'33.257