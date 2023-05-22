Subscribe
World Superbike News

Razgatlioglu joins BMW after Yamaha WSBK departure

Toprak Razgatlioglu will compete for BMW’s factory team in the World Superbike Championship next year following his departure from Yamaha.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK

The news was made official on Monday afternoon, hours after the shock announcement that the Turkish rider will part ways with Yamaha at the end of the current season.

Razgatlioglu’s hiring is expected to boost the fortunes of BMW, which has been unable to take the challenge to Kawasaki, Ducati and Yamaha since it returned to WSBK in factory capacity in 2019.

Michael van der Mark’s wet-weather victory in Portimao in 2021 remains the only ocassion a BMW rider has scored a victory in the ensuing period.

Razgatlioglu, on the other hand, has emerged as one of WSBK’s leading contenders since his debut with Puccetti Kawasaki in 2018, clinching his maiden title with Yamaha in 2021 with 13 race wins.

“Welcome to the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family, Toprak Razgatlioglu," said Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad.

“We are delighted to welcome him to our WorldSBK factory squad from next season on. I am very proud that Toprak has opted to join BMW Motorrad. This is a forward-looking step for our project and a strong commitment of BMW Motorrad Motorsport in World Superbike.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK

Razgatlioglu has been racing with Yamaha in WSBK since 2020 and won the title in his second campaign with the Japanese marque, ending a barren run for the brand stretching back to Ben Spies’ championship success in 2009.

Razgatlioglu was being considered for a potential move to MotoGP in 2024 with Yamaha and even tested its M1 at Jerez recently, although a lack of a satellite outfit meant the chances of such a switch were always low.

It is unclear if Razgatlioglu will replace Scott Redding or van der Mark at BMW next year. Redding was expected to lead the German marque to new heights after joining BMW from Ducati in 2022, but his results at the team have fallen short of expectations. Redding is understood to have an option for 2024.

Van der Mark, meanwhile, suffered yet another injury when he broke his left femur in a heavy crash at Assen last month, and missed the following races at Misano and Barcelona.

Yamaha is also yet to announce who will take the place of Razgatlioglu in 2024.

Razgatlioglu to split with Yamaha after 2023 World Superbike season
