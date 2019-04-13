Sign in
World Superbike / Assen / Race report

World Superbike Race 1 cancelled due to snow

World Superbike Race 1 cancelled due to snow
By:
1h ago

The opening World Superbike race at Assen was cancelled due to a snow storm hitting the Dutch venue.

In freezing conditions with air temperature at 3 Celsius degrees, snow started falling on the track shortly before the scheduled start of race, leading it to be delayed.

It was finally set to kick off 28 minutes after the original start time, but the snow returned as the field lined up on the grid.

That led to further delays, and eventually the cancellation of the race.

Championship leader Alvaro Bautista was set to start the race from pole position, as a red-flagged qualifying prevented most of his rivals from a fast lap at the end of qualifying.

The round is still set to have two races on Sunday, with Bautista taking pole for the morning superpole race as well.

UPDATE: The Sunday morning superpole race will have the same distance as the full-length Race 2.

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Assen
Sub-event SBK Race 1
Author David Gruz
