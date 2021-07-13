Rabat has endured a difficult opening first four rounds of the 2021 campaign, having managed just two top-10s so far and a best result of ninth place in the first race of the weekend at Estoril.

That has left the Spaniard 15th in the riders' standings, trailing not only factory Ducati riders Scott Redding and Michael Ruben Rinaldi but also fellow customer V4 R users Chaz Davies and Axel Bassani.

Rabat suffered a particularly miserable outing last time out at Donington Park, coming away with just two points from a single 14th-place finish in the final race after a pair of DNFs.

The 2014 Moto2 title-winner concedes he "expected much more" from his tenure in WSBK so far but says he must be patient for a change in fortunes.

“At the beginning we started with a lot of problems and the last two tracks have choked us, I still don't understand why," Rabat told the official World Superbike website.

"We did a test at Misano which was much better, and here at Donington Park, you can't draw good conclusions. You have to wait a little bit, be patient and try to get the most out of each weekend."

He added: “It is clear that it has been a bad start to the season, very bad; it's no wonder the work I do at home is reflected here on the track, and there is no other option but to arm myself with patience and be calm.

"You get used to it over the years, if the results don't come, you find the motivation at home to get to the circuit motivated, you leave here trying not to leave unmotivated and continue.

"Above all, it is about having a lot of self-confidence because in the end it is the most important thing. I know that I go fast, and I am 100 percent of my possibilities in everything, and little else.”

Rabat's season continues later this month at Assen, where he finished on the podium as a Moto2 rider in 2015.

“I am not planning anything for Assen," said the 32-year-old. "I hope to arrive strong, as I have arrived here, to work calmly as I have worked here, and to continue with this mentality whether it goes well or badly.

"You have to try to put everything on the site. Keep trying whatever happens.”