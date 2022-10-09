Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Bautista in shortened Race 1 Next / Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win
World Superbike / Algarve Race report

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu hangs on to win Superpole race

Toprak Razgatlioglu made it two wins out of two in the Portimao World Superbike round after defeating Alvaro Bautista in a straight duel in the Superpole race.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu hangs on to win Superpole race
Listen to this article

Razgatlioglu blasted past pole-sitter Jonathan Rea at the start of the 10-lap sprint but soon had to contend with the championship-leading Ducati of Bautista, the two engaging in the kind of battle that has characterised much of the 2022 season.

Bautista was able to use the sheer grunt of his Ducati to snatch the lead from Razgatlioglu at the start of lap 2, but the Turkish rider fought back with the strengths of his Yamaha to reinstate the status quo.

With four laps to go Bautista was again able to inch ahead of the Yamaha on the start/finish straight, but Razgatlioglu managed to outbrake the Spanish rider to hold on to the lead.

Bautista continued to put the pressure on Razgatlioglu in the final laps of the race, but the defending champion was able to fend him off to score his 10th win of the 2022 season and reduce the deficit to Bautista in the standings.

Rea didn’t complete fall away from the leading duo as was the case in Saturday’s opening race, but the Kawasaki rider wasn’t really able to put up a real fight either and ended up 1.4s adrift in third.

Alex Lowes’ upturn in performance continued as he took the chequered flag in fourth, only half a second down on his Kawasaki teammate Rea, while Michael Ruben Rinaldi was a strong fifth on the second of the factory Ducatis.

Top independent rider honours went to Axel Bassani on the Motocorsa Ducati in sixth, as Garrett Gerloff crashed his GRT Yamaha with four laps remaining.

Factory Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli finished seventh, while BMW’s Michael van der Mark secured his best result since his return from injury in eighth.

Loriz Baz (Bonovo BMW) and Xavi Vierge (Honda) completed the top 10. 

Portimao WSBK - Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha  
2 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 0.123
3 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1.434
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1.976
5 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 3.965
6 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 5.969
7 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 6.067
8 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 11.297
9 76 France Loris Baz BMW 11.945
10 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda 12.014
11 5 Germany Philipp Oettli Ducati 12.692
12 7 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda 12.937
13 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW 15.165
14 44 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 18.996
15 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 20.677
16 33 United States Jake Gagne Yamaha 20.816
17 17 Germany Marvin Fritz Yamaha 24.172
18 29 San Marino Luca Bernardi Ducati 24.575
19 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki 25.909
20 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 26.206
21 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Honda 26.421
22 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 27.390
23 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda 29.711
24 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig Kawasaki 45.459
  31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha  
  2 Italy Roberto Tamburini Yamaha  
View full results
shares
comments
Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Bautista in shortened Race 1
Previous article

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Bautista in shortened Race 1
Next article

Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win

Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde crowned champion, Wittmann wins finale Hockenheimring
Video Inside
DTM

DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde crowned champion, Wittmann wins finale

DTM Hockenheim: Rast takes pole as red flag compromises title rivals Hockenheimring
DTM

DTM Hockenheim: Rast takes pole as red flag compromises title rivals

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead

Tom Ingram stretched his British Touring Car Championship lead going into the finale with his second victory of the day at Brands Hatch.

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP

Max Verstappen claimed the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship crown after winning his 12th race of the season in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win

Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista scored victory in the final World Superbike race of the weekend at Portimao on Sunday, denying Toprak Razgatlioglu a treble win.

DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde crowned champion, Wittmann wins finale
Video Inside
DTM DTM

DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde crowned champion, Wittmann wins finale

BMW’s Sheldon van der Linde clinched the 2022 DTM title with a third-place finish in the championship finale at Hockenheim, as Marco Wittmann made a rapid launch to score his first win of the year.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.