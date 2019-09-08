Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Race in
01 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Qualifying in
03 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
Sodi World Series: ICAR Round 8
17 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Sunday in progress . . .
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Algarve / Race report

Portimao WSBK: Rea wins Superpole race from Bautista

shares
comments
Portimao WSBK: Rea wins Superpole race from Bautista
By:
Sep 8, 2019, 10:34 AM

Jonathan Rea eased to his second win of the Portimao World Superbike weekend, while Alvaro Bautista recovered from a poor start to claim second in the Superpole race.

Poleman Rea nailed his launch off the line and once again proved untouchable, with Bautista only just holding Yamaha’s Alex Lowes at bay to claim the runner-up spot.

Bautista went backwards at Turn 1 despite a decent launch, slipping to ninth behind Ducati teammate Chaz Davies, while BMW's Tom Sykes shadowed Rea in the opening laps.

A day on from their first-corner clash, the battle between the Ducatis early on was hard, with Davies throwing his Panigale V4 R up the inside of Bautista at Turn 8 for ninth on lap two.

Bautista soon retaliated, and began to climb back through the field with a similarly brave Turn 8 lunge on Yamaha’s Michael van der Mark moving him up to eighth on the following tour.

Out front, Rea soon had a lead of over a second, with Lowes finding a way through on the sister Kawasaki of Leon Haslam and Sykes to run second.

Bautista’s charge continued further behind, as he used the power of the V4 R to ease ahead of GRT’s Sandro Cortese at the end of lap four, while doing the same to Haslam and Sykes in one fell swoop on the run to the first corner two tours later.

Rea had opened up an advantage of 2.2s by lap seven, with Lowes just six tenths ahead of Bautista.

The Ducati quickly wiped this out and attempted a move for second at the start of lap nine – but Lowes held onto it with an ambitious counter-attack at the first corner.

Bautista seized the place on the run across the line to start the final lap, but was only two tenths ahead at the chequered flag following a relentless last tour from Lowes.

Rea’s 11th win of the year opens up his championship lead over Bautista to 96 points, while also securing him pole position for the second feature race.

Puccetti Kawasaki’s Toprak Razgatlioglu took fourth after a fierce fight with Haslam late on, with the latter completing the top five ahead of van der Mark.

Sykes faded to seventh in the end, with Cortese and Ten Kate Yamaha’s Loris Baz taking the last points in eighth and ninth places ahead of Davies in 10th.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 10  
2 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 10 2.103
3 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Yamaha 10 2.384
4 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 10 4.053
5 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki 10 4.318
6 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 10 5.423
7 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 10 6.287
8 11 Germany Sandro Cortese Yamaha 10 7.340
9 76 France Loris Baz Yamaha 10 7.462
10 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 10 8.507
11 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 10 12.834
12 81 Spain Jordi Torres Kawasaki 10 13.077
13 33 Italy Marco Melandri Yamaha 10 13.674
14 28 Germany Markus Reiterberger BMW 10 14.425
15 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty Ducati 10 16.591
16 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Kawasaki 10 20.413
17 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi Honda 10 27.226
18 20 France Sylvain Barrier Ducati 10 29.744
19 52 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco Honda 10 30.032
20 23 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari Honda 10 31.113
View full results
Next article
Bautista "lucky" not to crash after Davies lunge

Previous article

Bautista "lucky" not to crash after Davies lunge
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Algarve
Sub-event SBK SP Race
Drivers Alvaro Bautista , Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

World Superbike Next session

Algarve

Algarve

6 Sep - 8 Sep
SSP Race Starts in
00 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
11 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"

2h
2
Formula 1

Why Vettel escaped track limits penalty at Monza

24m
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo "couldn't believe" airborne Peroni F3 crash

1h
4
Formula 1

Trio reprimanded for "significant role" in Q3 debacle

5
Formula 1

Raikkonen to start Italian GP from pitlane

45m

Latest videos

WorldSBK Portimao: Race 1 highlights 01:37
World Superbike

WorldSBK Portimao: Race 1 highlights

WorldSBK Portimao: Race 1 start 03:16
World Superbike

WorldSBK Portimao: Race 1 start

WSBK Monza 2009: Red flag situation 00:36
World Superbike

WSBK Monza 2009: Red flag situation

Ducati boss discusses Bautista's future with the Italian manufacturer 01:45
World Superbike

Ducati boss discusses Bautista's future with the Italian manufacturer

WSBK: Technical Feature - Sandro Cortese 02:16
World Superbike

WSBK: Technical Feature - Sandro Cortese

Latest news

Portimao WSBK: Rea wins Superpole race from Bautista
WSBK

Portimao WSBK: Rea wins Superpole race from Bautista

Bautista "lucky" not to crash after Davies lunge
WSBK

Bautista "lucky" not to crash after Davies lunge

Portimao WSBK: Rea wins, more drama for Bautista
WSBK

Portimao WSBK: Rea wins, more drama for Bautista

Portimao WSBK: Rea grabs pole, Bautista sixth
WSBK

Portimao WSBK: Rea grabs pole, Bautista sixth

BMW takes up Sykes option for 2020 WSBK season
WSBK

BMW takes up Sykes option for 2020 WSBK season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.