Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Redding doubted he would ever be so competitive on BMW
World Superbike News

MotoAmerica champion Gagne joins Portugal WSBK round as wildcard

Defending MotoAmerica champion Jake Gagne will return to the World Superbike Championship as a wildcard entrant in Portugal on October 8-9.

Rachit Thukral
By:
MotoAmerica champion Gagne joins Portugal WSBK round as wildcard
Listen to this article

The 29-year-old will ride a Yamaha R1 prepared by the Attack Performance team with technical support from Yamaha Europe, becoming the second rider to make a guest appearance with the Japanese manufacturer this year after British Superbike title winner Tarran Mackenzie’s one-off outing at Donington Park last month.

Gagne last raced in WSBK between 2018-19 on the uncompetitive Ten Kate Honda package, securing a best finish of ninth at Laguna Seca in his second season, before repeating that result in the same year’s championship finale at Losail.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to line up on the World Superbike grid,” said the American rider. 

“Portimao is a really cool track; it’s awesome to be going back, and I look forward to the challenge. I couldn’t ask for a better team and motorcycle, so we’ll go over and do the best we can and enjoy the process!”

Jake Gagne, Honda WSBK Team

Jake Gagne, Honda WSBK Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Gagne won all but two races last year in MotoAmerica en route to a dominant title with the Attack Performance squad, beating his nearest rival Mathew Scholtz by almost 100 points after 18 races across nine rounds.

He is currently locked in a title battle with the HSBK Ducati of former MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci to defend his crown, trailing the Italian by 13 points with three rounds still to run.

The Attack Performance team with which he will return to WSBK previously made wildcard outings in 2018 and ‘19 with Josh Herrin and JD Beach respectively, both on its home turf at Laguna Seca.

Speaking about its decision to rejoin the WSBK paddock in Portugal in the absence of an America round, team manager Richard Stanboli said: “Jake and the team are very excited to be invited to race in WorldSBK at Portimao. 

“Our plan is to wrap up the MotoAmerica Superbike championship at Barber and then ship our bikes to Portugal. 

“For sure it will be challenging, but when we have done a wildcard entry in the past, whether it was World Superbike or MotoGP, we learned a lot and improved as a team. Fortunately, Jake has World Superbike experience at Portimao, and we will receive some technical assistance from our partners at Yamaha Europe. 

“I would also like to thank Pirelli for the assistance and technical support they will bring to this effort. Our goal is to put on a good show and make our fans proud.”

shares
comments
Redding doubted he would ever be so competitive on BMW
Previous article

Redding doubted he would ever be so competitive on BMW
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Kawasaki the "underdogs" against Honda in Suzuka 8 Hours
FIM Endurance

Kawasaki the "underdogs" against Honda in Suzuka 8 Hours

Aegerter gets race ban for faking medical condition at Most Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Aegerter gets race ban for faking medical condition at Most

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Jake Gagne More from
Jake Gagne
Gagne replaces Bradl in Honda World Superbike team
World Superbike

Gagne replaces Bradl in Honda World Superbike team

Gagne steps in for injured Bradl at Magny-Cours Magny-Cours
World Superbike

Gagne steps in for injured Bradl at Magny-Cours

Gagne relishes chance to replace Hayden at Laguna Seca Laguna Seca
World Superbike

Gagne relishes chance to replace Hayden at Laguna Seca

Latest news

MotoAmerica champion Gagne joins Portugal WSBK round as wildcard
World Superbike World Superbike

MotoAmerica champion Gagne joins Portugal WSBK round as wildcard

Defending MotoAmerica champion Jake Gagne will return to the World Superbike Championship as a wildcard entrant in Portugal on October 8-9.

Redding doubted he would ever be so competitive on BMW
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding doubted he would ever be so competitive on BMW

Scott Redding has admitted he had doubted his BMW World Superbike machine would ever reach its current level of competitiveness after scoring his first podium in a full-distance race last weekend at Most.

Rinaldi on Locatelli incident: "Some riders don't give a f***"
World Superbike World Superbike

Rinaldi on Locatelli incident: "Some riders don't give a f***"

Ducati rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi has accused Andrea Locatelli of lacking “respect” for his rivals following a near miss on the warm-up lap of the first Most World Superbike race.

In-form Razgatlioglu thinks WSBK summer break is too long
World Superbike World Superbike

In-form Razgatlioglu thinks WSBK summer break is too long

Toprak Razgatlioglu has admitted to frustration with World Superbike's six-week summer break, which comes just as the Yamaha rider has hit his best form.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.