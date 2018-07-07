Global
World Superbike Misano Race report

Misano WSBK: Rea eases to ninth victory of 2018

Misano WSBK: Rea eases to ninth victory of 2018
By: Lewis Duncan, Journalist
07/07/2018 11:55

Jonathan Rea eased to World Superbike victory at Misano in Race 1 from second on the grid, while Chaz Davies and Eugene Laverty completed the podium.

Rea and poleman Tom Sykes ran side-by-side into the first corner off the line, with the former getting ahead under braking, while Ducati's Davies shot up from seventh to fourth behind Aprilia's Laverty.

Laverty hunted down Sykes over the next four laps, while Rea steadily opened up his advantage to close to eight tenths of a second.

Sykes succumbed to the pressure of Laverty at the first turn at the start of lap five, and before long Davies was hounding the Kawasaki man for third.

Laverty kept Rea's lead at eight tenths briefly, but Rea soon responded to the Aprilia's rider's advances and opened up his gap to over a second.

On lap six, Davies launched his Ducati up the inside of Sykes for third and began his chase of Laverty ahead.

Davies steadily brought the gap to second down, and he pounced when Laverty ran off track at the final corner with five laps remaining.

Rea remained unchallenged to the chequered flag to extend his championship lead to 80 points with his ninth win of the season.

Laverty was unable to make amends for his off-track excursion and gave Davies a comfortable run to second, with the Aprilia rider completing the podium.

Yamaha's Michael van der Mark found himself inside the top five on lap nine having started from 11th, and carved past Sykes at the Carro hairpin with nine tours to go.

Van der Mark did close Laverty down over the final few laps, but remained fourth. He will start Race 2 from pole position as a result.

Sykes was a lonely fifth at the flag ahead of Xavi Fores, while Ducati stablemate Marco Melandri seized seventh after a hard fight with the second Milwaukee Aprilia of Lorenzo Savadori.

Leon Camier got his Honda home in ninth, while Leandro Mercado took his first top 10 result since May's Imola round.

Loris Baz (Althea BMW) crashed at the Park chicane at the start, while Yonny Hernandez (Pedercini Kawsaki) fell at Rio just a few laps later.

Alex Lowes (Yamaha) crashed twice, re-joining from his first off at Quercia on lap six before tumbling out of contention at the Park chicane four tours later.

Race results:

Pos.#RiderBikeTime/Gap
1 1 united_kingdom Jonathan Rea  Kawasaki 33'31.846
2 7 united_kingdom Chaz Davies  Ducati 2.791
3 50 ireland Eugene Laverty  Aprilia 3.700
4 60 netherlands Michael van der Mark  Yamaha 4.921
5 66 united_kingdom Tom Sykes  Kawasaki 6.713
6 12 spain Xavi Fores  Ducati 11.065
7 33 italy Marco Melandri  Ducati 12.375
8 32 italy Lorenzo Savadori  Aprilia 12.995
9 2 united_kingdom Leon Camier  Honda 13.840
10 36 argentina Leandro Mercado  Kawasaki 32.317
11 54 turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu  Kawasaki 36.316
12 94 italy Niccolo Canepa  Yamaha 37.665
13 40 spain Roman Ramos  Kawasaki 39.466
14 45 united_states Jake Gagne  Honda 39.896
15 24 italy Alessandro Andreozzi  Yamaha 48.461
16 99 united_states PJ Jacobsen  Honda 54.364
17 21 italy  Michael Ruben Rinaldi  Ducati 3 laps 
18 81 spain Jordi Torres  MV Agusta 4 laps 
Ret 22 united_kingdom Alex Lowes  Yamaha
Ret  68 colombia Yonny Hernandez  Kawasaki
Ret  76 france Loris Baz  BMW
