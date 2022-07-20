Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Redding sure BMW speed at Donington no flash in the pan Next / Van der Mark to remain at BMW's WSBK team in 2023
World Superbike / Donington Park News

Mackenzie "a bit disappointed" with WSBK debut performance

Reigning British Superbike champion Tarran Mackenzie has admitted to being "a bit disappointed" with how his World Superbike debut went last weekend at Donington Park.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Mackenzie "a bit disappointed" with WSBK debut performance
Listen to this article

Mackenzie finally made his long-awaited WSBK bow at his home circuit with his regular McAMS Yamaha squad after an injury picked up in BSB pre-season testing forced him to skip his originally-planned debut at Assen.

The 26-year-old qualified 13th for Saturday's opening race of the weekend, going on to finish 14th - only around six seconds behind the works Yamaha of Andrea Locatelli and well ahead of satellite GRT machine of Kohta Nozane.

However, things took a turn for the worse during's Sunday morning Superpole race as Mackenzie failed to finish following a collision with the Honda of Xavi Vierge at Goddards, also earning a grid penalty for the second full-distance race.

Mackenzie recovered from that setback to claim the final point in 15th place, and admitted on Sunday he was feeling mixed emotions about how his first weekend in WSBK had gone.

"I didn’t have any expectations before the weekend," Mackenzie told Eurosport. "[On Saturday] I was really happy with my qualifying and to be close to guys like [Lucas] Mahias, Vierge, [Philipp] Oettl, it was really good.

"[In the Superpole race] I felt really good, and that [clash with Vierge] is what I’m most disappointed about this weekend, because it had a knock-on effect. I was sorry for Xavi for ruining his race but getting a penalty and starting two rows back ruined my race too.

 

"I got a good start but got boxed in at Turn 1 and I was with some slower guys at the start, I struggled to get past them and I lost the group. I caught Lucas in the end, the pace was better than yesterday.

"So I’m walking away a little bit disappointed, but I need to look back at [Saturday and the Superpole race] and be pleased with it."

Mackenzie admitted that this limited running in BSB this year as a result of his injuries meant he was not as well-prepared as he could have been for his debut on the world stage.

"I only did two race weekends [in BSB] before this one because of my injuries so I need to be a bit realistic where my riding’s at," he said.

"It’s been a great weekend to get some more track time. I’m trying to smile, but also I’m disappointed."

The other wildcard in the field at Donington, fellow BSB regular Peter Hickman, came away with a best result of 16th across the weekend's three races on board his FHO Racing BMW.

 

shares
comments
Redding sure BMW speed at Donington no flash in the pan
Previous article

Redding sure BMW speed at Donington no flash in the pan
Next article

Van der Mark to remain at BMW's WSBK team in 2023

Van der Mark to remain at BMW's WSBK team in 2023
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Why Honda's new 'master and apprentice' have struggled so far
Super GT

Why Honda's new 'master and apprentice' have struggled so far

Sasahara admits pressure was building before first SF win Fuji II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Sasahara admits pressure was building before first SF win

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

More from
Tarran Mackenzie
British Superbike champion Mackenzie's WSBK debut thwarted by injury
World Superbike

British Superbike champion Mackenzie's WSBK debut thwarted by injury

British Superbike champion Mackenzie gets Assen WSBK wildcard Assen
World Superbike

British Superbike champion Mackenzie gets Assen WSBK wildcard

BSB champ Mackenzie won't go to WSBK "for the sake of it"
World Superbike

BSB champ Mackenzie won't go to WSBK "for the sake of it"

Latest news

Van der Mark to remain at BMW's WSBK team in 2023
World Superbike World Superbike

Van der Mark to remain at BMW's WSBK team in 2023

Michael van der Mark will remain with BMW in the World Superbike Championship next year after signing a new one-year contract with the German manufacturer.

Mackenzie "a bit disappointed" with WSBK debut performance
World Superbike World Superbike

Mackenzie "a bit disappointed" with WSBK debut performance

Reigning British Superbike champion Tarran Mackenzie has admitted to being "a bit disappointed" with how his World Superbike debut went last weekend at Donington Park.

Redding sure BMW speed at Donington no flash in the pan
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding sure BMW speed at Donington no flash in the pan

Scott Redding is confident that BMW’s Donington Park performance wasn’t a one-off and the German manufacturer can carry over its improved form to the remainder of the 2022 World Superbike season.

Rea signs fresh two-year deal with Kawasaki WSBK team
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea signs fresh two-year deal with Kawasaki WSBK team

Jonathan Rea will stay in the World Superbike championship for a further two seasons after renewing his works Kawasaki contract through 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.