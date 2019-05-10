Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Imola / Breaking news

Laverty breaks both wrists in Imola practice crash

shares
comments
Laverty breaks both wrists in Imola practice crash
By:
1h ago

Eugene Laverty has been taken to hospital after a heavy crash in the opening practice session for this weekend's Imola World Superbike round.

The Go Eleven Ducati rider suffered a high-side coming out of the Acqua Minerale right-hander with 31 minutes remaining of the session, bringing out the red flags.

Laverty was transported to the medical centre by ambulance, and it was established he had suffered fractures in both wrists. He was then taken to hospital in the town of Imola for further checks.

It means Laverty will almost certainly take no further part in this weekend's Imola round.

The Irish rider arrived at the Italian track 14th in the points on his customer Ducati V4 R, his best results of the year so far having been two sixth-place finishes at Aragon.

He had already missed one race this year, the superpole race in Buriram, after his Go Eleven team could not repair his bike in time after a heavy crash in the previous day's opening race.

Jonathan Rea topped the opening practice session of the Imola weekend by 0.288 seconds from Chaz Davies, while points leader Alvaro Bautista was third-fastest.

UPDATE: Laverty will travel to Barcelona on Friday evening to be examined by MotoGP surgeon Dr. Xavier Mir, and will therefore not compete at Imola this weekend.

Eugene Laverty, Team Go Eleven

Eugene Laverty, Team Go Eleven

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Melandri wants "something big" to change on Yamaha

Previous article

Melandri wants "something big" to change on Yamaha
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Imola
Drivers Eugene Laverty
Teams Team Go Eleven
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Spanish GP: Bottas tops FP1 ahead of Ferrari drivers Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Spanish GP: Bottas tops FP1 ahead of Ferrari drivers

28m ago
Ricciardo "felt a bit better" after watching Kvyat crash replay Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo "felt a bit better" after watching Kvyat crash replay

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens Article
Formula 1

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

Latest videos
WSBK: Inside Track with Michael van der Mark 03:00
World Superbike

WSBK: Inside Track with Michael van der Mark

Apr 12, 2019
WSBK Onboard: Leon Camier at Assen 01:56
World Superbike

WSBK Onboard: Leon Camier at Assen

Apr 12, 2019

News in depth
Laverty breaks both wrists in Imola practice crash
World Superbike

Laverty breaks both wrists in Imola practice crash

Melandri wants "something big" to change on Yamaha
World Superbike

Melandri wants "something big" to change on Yamaha

Ducati: We wouldn't have won any races without Bautista
World Superbike

Ducati: We wouldn't have won any races without Bautista

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.