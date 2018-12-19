Laguna Seca keeps place on WSBK calendar after all

The Californian venue issued a statement in November to say that WSBK would not race in North America at all in 2019, and a subsequent provisional calendar had the track missing from its usual mid-July slot.

South African track Kyalami was poised to fill this gap and host a WSBK round for the first time in nearly a decade.

But in a revised 2019 calendar released on Wednesday, Laguna Seca was listed as the ninth round on 12-14 July - one week earlier than the 'TBA' slot on the previous draft.

The remainder of the schedule remains unchanged, with Phillip Island opening the season on February 22-24 and Qatar again hosting the finale on October 24-26.

2019 WSBK calendar: