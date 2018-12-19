Sign in
World Superbike / Breaking news

Laguna Seca keeps place on WSBK calendar after all

Laguna Seca keeps place on WSBK calendar after all
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Dec 19, 2018, 9:16 AM

Laguna Seca has been added to the 2019 World Superbike schedule despite previously announcing it would not host the championship next season.

The Californian venue issued a statement in November to say that WSBK would not race in North America at all in 2019, and a subsequent provisional calendar had the track missing from its usual mid-July slot.

South African track Kyalami was poised to fill this gap and host a WSBK round for the first time in nearly a decade.

But in a revised 2019 calendar released on Wednesday, Laguna Seca was listed as the ninth round on 12-14 July - one week earlier than the 'TBA' slot on the previous draft.

The remainder of the schedule remains unchanged, with Phillip Island opening the season on February 22-24 and Qatar again hosting the finale on October 24-26.

2019 WSBK calendar:

Venue Date
 Phillip Island February 22-24
 Buriram March 15-17
 Aragon April 5-7
 Assen April 12-14
 Imola May 10-12
 Jerez June 7-9
 Misano June 21-23
 Donington Park July 5-7
 Laguna Seca July 12-14
 Portimao September 6-8
 Magny-Cours September 27-29
 El Villicum October 11-13
 Losail October 24-26
About this article

Series World Superbike
Author Jamie Klein

