Laguna Seca keeps place on WSBK calendar after all
Laguna Seca has been added to the 2019 World Superbike schedule despite previously announcing it would not host the championship next season.
The Californian venue issued a statement in November to say that WSBK would not race in North America at all in 2019, and a subsequent provisional calendar had the track missing from its usual mid-July slot.
South African track Kyalami was poised to fill this gap and host a WSBK round for the first time in nearly a decade.
But in a revised 2019 calendar released on Wednesday, Laguna Seca was listed as the ninth round on 12-14 July - one week earlier than the 'TBA' slot on the previous draft.
The remainder of the schedule remains unchanged, with Phillip Island opening the season on February 22-24 and Qatar again hosting the finale on October 24-26.
2019 WSBK calendar:
|Venue
|Date
|Phillip Island
|February 22-24
|Buriram
|March 15-17
|Aragon
|April 5-7
|Assen
|April 12-14
|Imola
|May 10-12
|Jerez
|June 7-9
|Misano
|June 21-23
|Donington Park
|July 5-7
|Laguna Seca
|July 12-14
|Portimao
|September 6-8
|Magny-Cours
|September 27-29
|El Villicum
|October 11-13
|Losail
|October 24-26
WSBK reveals details of 2019 three-race format
Bautista the only rider who can beat Rea - Fogarty
