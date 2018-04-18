Injured Camier to miss Assen WSBK round

The Ten Kate Honda World Superbike team has confirmed Leon Camier will miss this weekend's Dutch round at Assen as he continues his recovery from a crash at Aragon last week.

Camier was running inside the top 10 in the opening race of the weekend at Aragon when he crashed going through Turn 11 on lap four, and was hit by the chasing Jordi Torres on the MV Agusta and Milwaukee Aprilia's Lorenzo Savadori.

The race was red-flagged, and Camier was taken to hospital in Alcaniz where it was revealed he had suffered fractures to three ribs and a lung contusion. He was forced to sit out the second race in Spain as a result.

With just a week splitting the Aragon and Dutch rounds, Camier's participation was always in doubt, with the team now confirming his absence this weekend.

Team manager Kervin Bos revealed that Camier is in a "good frame of mind" despite his injuries, and also confirms he will not be replaced this weekend.

"It's a shame we will be at our home round with only one rider," said Bos.

"However, I've been in communication with Leon and he's in a good frame of mind and we look forward to welcoming him back as soon as he has completed his recovery."

Camier joined the Ten Kate team at the start of this year after a three-year stint with MV Agusta, and currently sits eighth in the championship on 42 points having achieved a best result of fourth in Thailand.

The Briton's absence, however, will come as a blow to the team, as it will have to rely on rookie Jake Gagne to continue development work on the Magneti Marelli electronics package it introduced at the previous round.