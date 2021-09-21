Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Lowes to attempt to ride at Jerez with fractured hand
World Superbike / Barcelona News

Honda podium a just reward for improvement, says Bautista

By:
, News Editor

Alvaro Bautista believes Honda's first podium of the World Superbike season last weekend at Barcelona is a just reward for the improvement that the Japanese manufacturer has made in recent rounds.

Honda podium a just reward for improvement, says Bautista

After qualifying down in 16th on Saturday morning, Bautista finished ninth in a wet first race of the weekend that afternoon before his fortunes turned around dramatically on Sunday.

In a Superpole race that was shortened to five laps following a red flag, Bautista surged forward to finish third behind title protagonists Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu and bag Honda's first rostrum of the season.

Read Also:

Up to that point, Bautista had scored just one top-five all season in July at Assen amid a difficult second season aboard the underdeveloped Honda CBR1000RR-R, with the bike's lack of performance leading him to spurn Honda in favour of a return to Ducati in 2022.

Following the Assen round, Bautista had predicted that Honda would fail to finish on the podium all season, but at Barcelona the Spaniard spoke of the progress the marque has made in recent weekends.

"[On Sunday] in the morning without changing anything on the bike, it felt like another bike [compared to Saturday]," recalled Bautista. "The grip was there, I could use it, I could go fast, I could push… I enjoyed riding the bike. We had our normal problems, but no more than normal.

"I knew the Superpole race would be difficult, it was just a few laps and I started far back on the grid, but I did a good start, gained some positions, I was seventh before the red flag. I did also a good start [on the restart] and I kept my concentration, this allowed me to finish third.

"The last three or four races, we’ve had a really good base set-up that allows us to start each weekend with the same feedback as the weekend before. We have our [main] work done and we adjust for the weekend.

"I hope to make some small improvements for the next race and try to reduce the gap, because now we need to be closer. I want to be closer to the top guys, everybody is working very hard, but this result is for HRC, and all the team. I think we deserve something like this."

 

Bautista completed a strong weekend with fourth place in the second full-distance race of the weekend, albeit losing the chance to replicate his Superpole race result after encountering late brake trouble.

That has allowed the Spaniard to break into the top 10 of the riders' standings with four rounds to go and pull further away from teammate Leon Haslam, who could only manage a best finish of seventh at Barcelona.

"Track conditions were more tricky [in Race 2] and I felt not as good as in the morning, but not as bad as Friday," said Bautista. "I didn’t have the same performance for braking and exiting the corner.

"In any case, I tried to stay there in the front group. But I had some brake issues and I had to adjust the lever every two laps, because the lever was coming close to my hand.

"One time I braked I didn’t have a lot of lever [travel], so I missed the corner, I went out [of the track], I lost one second and I lost the chance to fight for the podium because it was four laps to go, but I arrived very close."

Bautista's results have also allowed Honda to close in on BMW in the battle for fourth in the manufacturers' standings, although the German marque remains 46 points clear.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Lowes to attempt to ride at Jerez with fractured hand

Previous article

Lowes to attempt to ride at Jerez with fractured hand
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin

1 h
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt

5 h
3
Formula 1

Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?

3 h
4
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step

2 h
5
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Quartararo "doing something crazy" on Yamaha

4 h
Latest news
Honda podium a just reward for improvement, says Bautista
WSBK

Honda podium a just reward for improvement, says Bautista

1 h
Lowes to attempt to ride at Jerez with fractured hand
WSBK

Lowes to attempt to ride at Jerez with fractured hand

5 h
Sykes to remain in hospital after "severe concussion"
Video Inside
WSBK

Sykes to remain in hospital after "severe concussion"

22 h
Defying Ducati tyre advice key to Rinaldi's Barcelona win
Video Inside
WSBK

Defying Ducati tyre advice key to Rinaldi's Barcelona win

23 h
Rea 'disappointed' to lose points lead to Razgatlioglu
Video Inside
WSBK

Rea 'disappointed' to lose points lead to Razgatlioglu

Sep 20, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Sykes to remain in hospital after 00:45
World Superbike
5 h

WSBK: Sykes to remain in hospital after "severe concussion"

WSBK: Defying Ducati tyre advice key to Rinaldi's Barcelona win 00:53
World Superbike
5 h

WSBK: Defying Ducati tyre advice key to Rinaldi's Barcelona win

WSBK: Rea 'disappointed' to lose points lead to Razgatlioglu 00:48
World Superbike
Sep 20, 2021

WSBK: Rea 'disappointed' to lose points lead to Razgatlioglu

WSBK: Davies in doubt for Jerez after breaking ribs in Barcelona crash 00:43
World Superbike
Sep 20, 2021

WSBK: Davies in doubt for Jerez after breaking ribs in Barcelona crash

WSBK: Rinaldi wins as Razgatlioglu takes lead in the championship 00:53
World Superbike
Sep 19, 2021

WSBK: Rinaldi wins as Razgatlioglu takes lead in the championship

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Lowes to attempt to ride at Jerez with fractured hand Jerez
World Superbike

Lowes to attempt to ride at Jerez with fractured hand

Sykes to remain in hospital after "severe concussion" Barcelona
Video Inside
World Superbike

Sykes to remain in hospital after "severe concussion"

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Alvaro Bautista More from
Alvaro Bautista
Haslam keen to stay at Honda WSBK team after Bautista's exit
World Superbike

Haslam keen to stay at Honda WSBK team after Bautista's exit

Ducati-bound Bautista "more complete" because of Honda
World Superbike

Ducati-bound Bautista "more complete" because of Honda

Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 WSBK season
Video Inside
World Superbike

Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 WSBK season

Honda World Superbike Team More from
Honda World Superbike Team
Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up
Video Inside
World Superbike

Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up

Bautista can't see Honda finishing on WSBK podium in 2021 Assen
World Superbike

Bautista can't see Honda finishing on WSBK podium in 2021

Honda suffering from 'unrealistic expectations' in WSBK
Video Inside
World Superbike

Honda suffering from 'unrealistic expectations' in WSBK

Trending Today

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt

Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step

Dovizioso: Quartararo "doing something crazy" on Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso: Quartararo "doing something crazy" on Yamaha

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine without me
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine without me

Berger: Intense Hamilton/Verstappen fight what F1 needs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Berger: Intense Hamilton/Verstappen fight what F1 needs

Latest news

Honda podium a just reward for improvement, says Bautista
World Superbike World Superbike

Honda podium a just reward for improvement, says Bautista

Lowes to attempt to ride at Jerez with fractured hand
World Superbike World Superbike

Lowes to attempt to ride at Jerez with fractured hand

Sykes to remain in hospital after "severe concussion"
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Sykes to remain in hospital after "severe concussion"

Defying Ducati tyre advice key to Rinaldi's Barcelona win
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Defying Ducati tyre advice key to Rinaldi's Barcelona win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.