Takahashi fills in for injured Camier at Portimao

Previous
By:
Aug 30, 2019, 1:14 PM

Current Japanese SBK leader Takumi Takahashi will join Honda for the upcoming World Superbike round at Portimao as the injured Leon Camier stays on the sidelines.

Camier injured his left shoulder in qualifying at Imola back in May and has been out of action since.

After missing four rounds, Camier underwent surgery and is now also forced to skip Portimao, the first race weekend after the summer break.

The Briton is now scheduled to return to WSBK competition at Magny-Cours on September 28-29th.

Camier was first replaced by Yuki Takahashi for Jerez and Misano but since then Honda fielded Ryuichi Kiyonari as the sole representative of its main team.

In Portugal, Kiyonari will be partnered by Takumi Takahashi, who is currently the leader of the Japanese Superbike championship.

The 29-year-old had five cameos at Motegi in the grand prix paddock in his career so far, the first of them in 125cc in 2005 and the last 10 years later in MotoGP, when he finished 12th as a Honda wildcard.

He also has two weekends of experience in WSBK from 2017 when he raced for Honda at Portimao and Jerez, and grabbed a 10th-place finish in the Portuguese track.

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Algarve
Drivers Leon Camier , Takumi Takahashi
Author David Gruz

