Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Laverty's BMW satellite team to skip Dutch WSBK round
World Superbike / Assen News

Gerloff to remain in WSBK with Yamaha in 2022

By:

Garrett Gerloff has signed a new contract to remain with Yamaha in the World Superbike Championship next year, although his team is yet to be announced.

Gerloff to remain in WSBK with Yamaha in 2022

The American rider impressed the paddock in his debut season with the GRT satellite squad last year, scoring three podiums en route to 11th in the championship.

He has carried that form into 2021 and is currently the best-placed independent rider in the standings, with a highest finish of second in the most recent race at Donington Park.

A move to MotoGP could have been on the cards for the 25-year-old after he deputised for the injured Franco Morbidelli in the Dutch TT at Assen last month. There are vacancies within Yamaha’s MotoGP fold too, with Maverick Vinales announcing his exit with one year still remaining on his contract.

However, Yamaha has now ended speculation by announcing that Gerloff will remain in WSBK for a third season in 2022, but stopped short of confirming his team.

While Toprak Razgatlioglu has a firm contract with the factory squad until 2023 after signing a new two-year deal earlier this month, teammate and rookie Andrea Locatelli’s place beyond the end of the current season is yet to be finalised.

“I’m really excited to have signed this contract with Yamaha to continue with them next year,” said Gerloff. “I’ve had a great time in Europe the past year and a half, and I’ve been really happy with the progress I’ve seen within myself, the GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team and the Yamaha R1. 

“We’ve made serious steps forward already this season, allowing us to consistently challenge for the podium, but I know there is more to come. 

“We have been so close to that first win, within touching distance at Donington Park, and with the support of Yamaha and the team I'm confident we can do it before the season is out.”

Gerloff was added to Yamaha’s WSBK line-up last year after two impressive seasons in MotoAmerica, which culminated in a third-place finish in the 2019 standings.

“I still remember Magny-Cours in 2019, when Garrett came to visit us and where our journey together started,” said Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha’s road racing manager.

“Since then, he has impressed everyone inside the Yamaha family with his motivation and commitment. 

“He has been delivering fantastic results, has shown great speed and is able to quickly adapt to new circuits, confirmed at Donington Park where he was fastest overall on his first day and claimed a very impressive podium on Sunday. 

“We’re really happy that we can extend this collaboration for another season believing that there is more to come from both sides and Garrett can become a title contender in the close future. 

"We have given the possibility to a young, talented rider, who we selected from a national championship and brought him onto the world stage, clearly confirming the strong Yamaha worldwide motorsport involvement.”

Yamaha is currently locked in a title battle with Kawasaki, with the two marques separated by just four points in the championship standings.

Razgatlioglu holds a narrow two-point advantage over Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea in the riders’ standings.

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Laverty's BMW satellite team to skip Dutch WSBK round

Previous article

Laverty's BMW satellite team to skip Dutch WSBK round
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

2 h
2
Kart

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

1 d
3
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

1 d
4
Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

11 h
5
Formula 1

Alonso clarifies ‘dark side’ F1 comments at British GP

13 h
Latest news
Gerloff to remain in WSBK with Yamaha in 2022
WSBK

Gerloff to remain in WSBK with Yamaha in 2022

50m
Laverty's BMW satellite team to skip Dutch WSBK round
WSBK

Laverty's BMW satellite team to skip Dutch WSBK round

21 h
Rabat reflects on "very bad" start to WSBK career
Video Inside
WSBK

Rabat reflects on "very bad" start to WSBK career

Jul 13, 2021
Gerloff: Independence Day podium feels "awesome"
WSBK

Gerloff: Independence Day podium feels "awesome"

Jul 6, 2021
Redding boosted by Razgatlioglu 'ruffling Rea's feathers'
WSBK

Redding boosted by Razgatlioglu 'ruffling Rea's feathers'

Jul 6, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Rea explains crash that cost him his points lead 00:46
World Superbike
Jul 5, 2021

WSBK: Rea explains crash that cost him his points lead

WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again as Rea crashes at Donington 00:59
World Superbike
Jul 4, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again as Rea crashes at Donington

World Superbike: Razgatlioglu takes sensational win from 13th 00:44
World Superbike
Jul 3, 2021

World Superbike: Razgatlioglu takes sensational win from 13th

WSBK: Razgatlioglu signs fresh Yamaha deal until 2023 01:27
World Superbike
Jul 2, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu signs fresh Yamaha deal until 2023

WSBK: Rea 'has to accept' winless Misano weekend 00:43
World Superbike
Jun 15, 2021

WSBK: Rea 'has to accept' winless Misano weekend

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Maini: Lausitz banking to ramp up 'fear factor' for DTM drivers Lausitzring
DTM

Maini: Lausitz banking to ramp up 'fear factor' for DTM drivers

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more Lausitzring
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Monza Prime
DTM

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

More from
Garrett Gerloff
Gerloff: Independence Day podium feels "awesome" Donington Park
World Superbike

Gerloff: Independence Day podium feels "awesome"

Donington WSBK: Gerloff leads Rea in Friday practice Donington Park
World Superbike

Donington WSBK: Gerloff leads Rea in Friday practice

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP Dutch GP
MotoGP

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP

Trending Today

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban
Video Inside
Kart Kart

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

Alonso clarifies ‘dark side’ F1 comments at British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso clarifies ‘dark side’ F1 comments at British GP

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire
Supercars Supercars

Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire

Latest news

Gerloff to remain in WSBK with Yamaha in 2022
World Superbike World Superbike

Gerloff to remain in WSBK with Yamaha in 2022

Laverty's BMW satellite team to skip Dutch WSBK round
World Superbike World Superbike

Laverty's BMW satellite team to skip Dutch WSBK round

Rabat reflects on "very bad" start to WSBK career
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Rabat reflects on "very bad" start to WSBK career

Gerloff: Independence Day podium feels "awesome"
World Superbike World Superbike

Gerloff: Independence Day podium feels "awesome"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.