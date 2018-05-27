Global
World Superbike Donington Park Race report

Donington WSBK: Van der Mark leads Razgatlioglu in Race 2

By: Lewis Duncan, Journalist
27/05/2018 12:52

Michael van der Mark completed the World Superbike double in a thrilling Race 2 at Donington Park, while rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu beat Jonathan Rea for his maiden podium in second.

Aprilia's Lorenzo Savadori took the holeshot into Redgate at the start ahead of Puccetti wildcard Leon Haslam and poleman Alex Lowes.

Lowes dispatched of Haslam into the Melbourne Loop at the end of the first lap, and moved ahead of Savadori into the Old Hairpin just moments later.

Haslam also cleared Savadori on lap two to lead the chase on Lowes, but crashed at the Melbourne Hairpin.

The drama behind allowed Lowes to open up a gap of over a second to Yamaha teammate van der Mark, who passed Savadori with a daring move on the inside of the Craner Curves.

The Dutchman proceeded to close in on Lowes, while Rea chased them having moved ahead of Savadori for third on lap eight.

A mistake from van der Mark at Melbourne Loop allowed Rea to move into second on lap 11, with the top three running line astern for much of the second half of the race.

Rea launched his first assault on Lowes' at Redgate on lap 15, but ran wide and let Lowes back through, doing the same the following lap at Melbourne Loop.

However, the KRT rider succeeded at the next turn, with van der Mark following the Northern Irishman through on Lowes at the first corner.

He pulled Rea in over the next lap, and scythed past into Melbourne Loop on lap 17, and opened up an advantage of over a second to comfortably secure his second successive WSBK win.

Rea came under attack in the closing laps from Razgatlioglu on his customer Kawasaki, and got the better of the championship leader on the final lap to secure his maiden podium and the first for a Turkish rider in the WSBK.

Long-time leader Lowes crossed the line just two tenths back from Rea, who extends his points lead to 64, in fourth, while Ducati's Chaz Davies completed the top five ahead of the second KRT bike of Sykes.

Savadori ended up a distant seventh at the chequered flag, with Leon Camier gritting his teeth through ongoing injury issues to finish eighth.

Jordi Torres and Loris Baz rounded out the top 10, while Marco Melandri – who crashed in Race 1 - could only manage 11th.

British Superbike wildcard Luke Mossey got his Pedercini Kawasaki across the line in 14th for his first WSBK points ahead of BSB rival Bradley Ray on the Hawk Suzuki.

Along with Haslam, Eugene Laverty, Mason Law, Roman Ramos, Xavi Fores all failed to finish, while Michael Ruben Rinaldi didn't even get off the line after his Ducati stalled on the grid.

Race 2 results

Cla#RiderBikeTime
1 60 netherlands Michael van der Mark  Yamaha -
2 54 turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu  Kawasaki 2.328
3 1 united_kingdom Jonathan Rea  Kawasaki 2.614
4 22 united_kingdom Alex Lowes  Yamaha 2.894
5 7 united_kingdom Chaz Davies  Ducati 4.797
6 66 united_kingdom Tom Sykes  Kawasaki 8.224
7 32 italy Lorenzo Savadori  Aprilia 9.169
8 2 united_kingdom Leon Camier  Honda 18.488
9 81 spain Jordi Torres  MV Agusta 19.964
10 76 france Loris Baz  BMW 20.207
11 33 italy Marco Melandri  Ducati 23.803
12 36 argentina Leandro Mercado  Kawasaki 28.845
13 45 united_states Jake Gagne  Honda 29.741
14 41 united_kingdom Luke Mossey  Kawasaki 31.156
15 28 united_kingdom Bradley Ray  Suzuki 33.321
16 99 united_states PJ Jacobsen  Honda 34.175
17 37 czech_republic Ondrej Jezek  Yamaha 47.350
18 94 italy Niccolo Canepa  Yamaha 47.701
19 44 united_kingdom Gino Rea  Suzuki 57.365
  55 united_kingdom Mason Law  Kawasaki  
  50 ireland Eugene Laverty  Aprilia  
  40 spain Roman Ramos  Kawasaki  
  12 spain Xavi Fores  Ducati  
  91 united_kingdom Leon Haslam  Kawasaki  
  21 italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi  Ducati  
 
