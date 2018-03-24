Buriram WSBK: Rea takes pole by 0.003s

Jonathan Rea snatched World Superbike pole position from Kawasaki teammate Tom Sykes by just 0.003 seconds at Buriram, while Leon Camier put the Honda third.

Friday's fastest man Rea set the initial benchmark in SP2 with a 1m33.936s, and regained the top spot from Camier on his follow-up lap of 1m33.756s.

At the end of the race tyre runs, Rea had been shuffled back to fifth as Yamaha's Alex Lowes, Sykes, Marco Melandri on the Ducati, and finally MV Agusta's Jordi Torres deposed the Northern Irishman.

Torres was the first to post a lap on the qualifying tyre in the closing stages, though the MV rider's 1m32.972s was quickly bettered by a 1m32.922s from Camier, the Honda rider dipping underneath the lap record.

Sykes edged ahead with a 1m32.817s and was on a quicker lap on his final attempt, but backed off through the second sector.

Meanwhile, Rea was lighting up the timing screens on the second factory ZX-10RR, and secured his 15th WSBK pole with a 1m32.814s.

Torres was cut half a tenth a drift of Camier to head the second row in fourth spot, with Barni Racing's Xavi Fores heading Lowes in fifth.

Melandri was forced to settle for seventh on the first of the Aruba Ducatis after a late fall at Turn 9, with Eugene Laverty between the Italian and Chaz Davies.

Michael van der Mark completed the top 10 on the sister Yamaha ahead of SP1 graduates Lorenzo Savadori and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Leandro Mercado's will start his first race at Buriram since 2015 from 13th, after the Orelac rider was shoved out of the top top two at the death of the first 15-minutes session.

Honda's Jake Gagne was the early pacesetter in SP1, and was set to post a laptime good enough to secure safe passage into the pole shootout session. However, a highside exiting Turn 6 on his final effort ended his hopes of progressing.

The American will instead line up 14th ahead of BMW's Loris Baz and Team Go Eleven's Roman Ramos. PJ Jacobsen, Yonny Hernandez and Ondrej Jezek complete the 19-strong field for the first race.