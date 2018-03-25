Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
World Superbike BuriramWorld SuperbikeBuriramMore events
World Superbike Buriram Race report

Buriram WSBK: Davies wins, both Kawasakis suffer

0 shares
Buriram WSBK: Davies wins, both Kawasakis suffer
Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati SBK Team
Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati SBK Team
Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati SBK Team
Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati SBK Team
Alex Lowes, Pata Yamaha, Michael van der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Podium: Michael van der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Podium: Race winner Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati SBK Team
Podium: second place Michael van der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Race winner Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati SBK Team, third place Alex Lowes, Pata Yamaha
Get alerts
By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
25/03/2018 09:46

Chaz Davies took his first and Ducati's third win of the 2018 World Superbike season on Sunday at Buriram, as both Kawasaki riders endured a tough race.

Starting from seventh on the grid, it took Davies eight laps to take the lead with Yamaha riders Michael Van der Mark and Alex Lowes taking turns out front prior to that.

Van der Mark managed to keep up with Davies once the latter got ahead, but the Dutchman eventually lost ground and the Ducati rider ended up taking the chequered flag by 2.1 seconds.

Lowes completed a double podium finish for Yamaha in third, followed by Jonathan Rea on the best of the Kawasakis.

Rea, who dominated Race 1, was in the leading group early on but lost time after running wide several times.

While he salvaged fourth place thanks to a late move on the Barni Ducati of Xavi Fores, he finished the race a full six seconds behind Davies.

The reigning champion's teammate Tom Sykes had an even worse race as he quickly dropped out of the top 10 despite starting from third position, and the Briton eventually retired in the pits.

Fores was fifth ahead of pole-sitter Leon Camier (Honda) and Marco Melandri (Ducati), who only managed to finish one place better than he did in Race 1 with seventh.

The Italian has conceded the championship lead to Rea as a result, but he is only two points behind.

Puccetti Kawasaki's Toprak Razgatlioglu, Aprilia's Lorenzo Savadori and Triple M Honda rider PJ Jacobsen completed the top 10, ahead of former MotoGP riders Yonny Hernandez and Loris Baz.

Eugene Laverty and Jordi Torres both crashed at Turn 6 on the fourth lap and were taken to the medical centre for check-ups.

Race results:

Pos.RiderBikeTime/Gap
1 united_kingdom Chaz Davies  Ducati 31'23.406 
2 netherlands Michael van der Mark  Yamaha 2.185
3 united_kingdom Alex Lowes  Yamaha 3.884
4 united_kingdom Jonathan Rea  Kawasaki 6.554
5 spain Xavi Fores  Ducati 8.973
6 united_kingdom Leon Camier  Honda 10.647
7 italy Marco Melandri  Ducati 17.523
8 turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu  Kawasaki 21.618
9 italy Lorenzo Savadori  Aprilia 25.345
10 united_states Patrick Jacobsen  Honda 27.076
11 colombia Yonny Hernandez  Kawasaki 28.668
12 france Loris Baz  BMW 29.004
13 spain Roman Ramos  Kawasaki 30.434
14 united_states Jake Gagne  Honda 30.527
Ret argentina Leandro Mercado  Kawasaki 2 laps
Ret  united_kingdom Tom Sykes  Kawasaki 13 laps
Ret  czech_republic Ondrej Jezek  Yamaha 15 laps
Ret  spain Jordi Torres  MV Agusta 16 laps
Ret  ireland Eugene Laverty  Aprilia 16 laps 
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series World Superbike
Event Buriram
Track Chang International Circuit
Drivers Chaz Davies
Teams Ducati Team
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the World Superbike main page
World Superbike BuriramWorld SuperbikeBuriramMore events