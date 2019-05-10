Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Imola / Breaking news

BSB racer Bridewell to replace injured Laverty

shares
comments
BSB racer Bridewell to replace injured Laverty
By:
52m ago

The Go Eleven World Superbike team has drafted in British Superbike racer Tommy Bridewell to replace the injured Eugene Laverty for the remainder of the Imola World Superbike weekend.

Laverty was forced to withdraw from the Italian round after fracturing both his wrists in a practice crash at Acqua Minerale in first practice on Friday morning.

His Go Eleven team has picked BSB race winner Bridewell to take the Ulsterman's place, with the 30-year-old expected to arrive in Imola on Friday evening.

Bridewell has never previously raced in WSBK but has a decade of experience in the British series, and currently campaigns a Ducati V4 R for the Moto Rapido squad.

A pair of second-place finishes in the most recent BSB round at Oulton Park puts Bridewell second in the current points standings behind McAMS Yamaha rider Tarran Mackenzie.

Paul Bird Ducati rider Josh Brookes, teammate of ex-MotoGP racer Scott Redding, took the V4's first BSB wins at Oulton.

Bridewell's best-ever BSB championship finish came in 2014 aboard a Shaun Muir Racing-run Yamaha, when he came third behind Shane Byrne and Ryuichi Kiyonari.

Read Also:

Tommy Bridewell, Milwaukee Yamaha

Tommy Bridewell, Milwaukee Yamaha

Photo by: John Rowley

Next article
Imola WSBK: Rea leads Davies in Friday practices

Previous article

Imola WSBK: Rea leads Davies in Friday practices
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Imola
Drivers Tommy Bridewell
Teams Team Go Eleven
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Spanish GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Spanish GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice

2h ago
Ferrari's upgrade "shortcut" a legacy of Melbourne result Article
Formula 1

Ferrari's upgrade "shortcut" a legacy of Melbourne result

Russell and Kubica swap chassis for Spanish GP Article
Formula 1

Russell and Kubica swap chassis for Spanish GP

Latest videos
WSBK: Inside Track with Michael van der Mark 03:00
World Superbike

WSBK: Inside Track with Michael van der Mark

Apr 12, 2019
WSBK Onboard: Leon Camier at Assen 01:56
World Superbike

WSBK Onboard: Leon Camier at Assen

Apr 12, 2019

News in depth
BSB racer Bridewell to replace injured Laverty
World Superbike

BSB racer Bridewell to replace injured Laverty

Imola WSBK: Rea leads Davies in Friday practices
World Superbike

Imola WSBK: Rea leads Davies in Friday practices

Laverty breaks both wrists in Imola practice crash
World Superbike

Laverty breaks both wrists in Imola practice crash

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.