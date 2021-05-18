Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Rea eager to clear 100th win landmark early in season
World Superbike News

BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike

By:
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer

BMW has made major strides in overcoming a top speed deficit with its new World Superbike Championship contender in 2021, according to the marque’s motorsport director Marc Bongers.

BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike

BMW is entering its third season since its WSBK return with the brand new M1000RR bike and a refreshed rider line-up comprising 2013 champion Tom Sykes and ex-Yamaha ace Michael van der Mark.

The German marque has also expanded its presence in the category by adding two one-bike satellite squads, with Jonas Folger and ex-factory rider Eugene Laverty hired to spearhead their charge.

It follows a tough 2020 season for BMW where it finished at the bottom of the manufacturers’ standings, with a fifth-place finish in Barcelona the best it could manage after a start-line incident at Magny-Cours undid the marque’s 1-2 result in qualifying.

BMW’s new 2021 WSBK bike replaces the old S1000RR model and features a wholesale revamp, with the engine one of the key areas of focus for improvement along with a new exhaust, improved electronics and the addition of winglets for improved aero.

Bongers admitted that straightline speed was a major weakness for BMW during the last two seasons, but hopes that the new engine can turn that around and make it among the very best in class.

“We have considerable changes in the base engine which affect the clutch to start with as well as the titanium conrods and the pistons,” BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Bongers said.

“It’s been clear from the test data which was partly shared, partly private that we have made a big step in terms of top speed. 

“Of course we are not surprised about that, it was one of our main targets and the ingredients of the M1000 RR [road bike], there was some base on which we could work very well. We clearly got much more power output than last year. 

“Last year we were on average about 7-10km/h down. I expect to be in the top five of the rankings in terms of top speed. Who that will be we’ll see, but one of the four [BMW riders] for sure.”

Read Also:

Bongers said it already has several upgrades in the works, including those on the engine side, but will have to take into account several factors before introducing them on track - including the system that allows manufacturers to bring concession parts during the season should they be lagging behind their rivals.

“If there’s any updates, we are also limited in terms of regulations. For sure we don’t stop developing," he said. “To be able to bring updates you need to gain some concession points or rather no concession points. 

“I prefer to get no concession points and be on the podium straight away. But if that’s not the case and we do earn concession points, we will bring updates as soon as we can, or as soon as we are allowed to.

“Furthermore, if you talk about the engines, you can only use 'the number of events divided by two' engines.

“So it would also be a shame to, for example, bring an update after the third race when the the engine in the bike is actually [supposed to] do races 3 and 4. So there are actually many details to consider while bringing an update.”

 

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team with Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director, Shaun Muir, Team Principal

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team with Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director, Shaun Muir, Team Principal
1/10

Photo by: BMW AG

Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
2/10

Photo by: BMW AG

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
3/10

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW M 1000 RR

BMW M 1000 RR
4/10

Photo by: BMW AG

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
5/10

Photo by: BMW AG

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
6/10

Photo by: BMW AG

Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
7/10

Photo by: Matteo Cavadini

Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
8/10

Photo by: Matteo Cavadini

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
9/10

Photo by: Matteo Cavadini

Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
10/10

Photo by: Matteo Cavadini

shares
comments
Rea eager to clear 100th win landmark early in season

Previous article

Rea eager to clear 100th win landmark early in season
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Teams BMW Motorrad Motorsport
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

1h
2
Formula 1

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty

1h
3
Formula 1

The pay TV vs free-to-air conflict at the heart of modern F1

8h
4
Formula 1

Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results

2h
5
IndyCar

Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice

18min
Latest news
BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike
WSBK

BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike

1h
Rea eager to clear 100th win landmark early in season
WSBK

Rea eager to clear 100th win landmark early in season

May 17, 2021
Redding "not bothered" by Rea's Aragon record pace
Video Inside
WSBK

Redding "not bothered" by Rea's Aragon record pace

May 12, 2021
Czech Republic added to WSBK calendar, Australia axed
Video Inside
WSBK

Czech Republic added to WSBK calendar, Australia axed

Apr 29, 2021
Estoril given new date on latest WSBK calendar
WSBK

Estoril given new date on latest WSBK calendar

Apr 16, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Redding not bothered by Rea's pace 00:38
World Superbike
May 12, 2021

WSBK: Redding not bothered by Rea's pace

WSBK: Australia cancelled, Czech Republic added 00:31
World Superbike
Apr 29, 2021

WSBK: Australia cancelled, Czech Republic added

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike
Jul 9, 2020

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike
May 13, 2020

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike
May 11, 2020

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis
WEC

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis

Autopolis Super Formula: Alesi wins truncated race Autopolis
Video Inside
Super Formula

Autopolis Super Formula: Alesi wins truncated race

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

BMW Motorrad Motorsport More from
BMW Motorrad Motorsport
BMW adds two satellite teams, signs Folger and Laverty
World Superbike

BMW adds two satellite teams, signs Folger and Laverty

Yamaha: Van der Mark made "wrong decision" to join BMW
World Superbike

Yamaha: Van der Mark made "wrong decision" to join BMW

BMW in talks to add satellite team in 2021 WSBK season
World Superbike

BMW in talks to add satellite team in 2021 WSBK season

Trending Today

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty

The pay TV vs free-to-air conflict at the heart of modern F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

The pay TV vs free-to-air conflict at the heart of modern F1

Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results

Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice

Indy 500 – full two-week schedule for the Indianapolis 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 – full two-week schedule for the Indianapolis 500

Sainz still building confidence with Ferrari’s start system
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz still building confidence with Ferrari’s start system

Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem

Latest news

BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike

Rea eager to clear 100th win landmark early in season
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea eager to clear 100th win landmark early in season

Redding "not bothered" by Rea's Aragon record pace
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding "not bothered" by Rea's Aragon record pace

Czech Republic added to WSBK calendar, Australia axed
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Czech Republic added to WSBK calendar, Australia axed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.