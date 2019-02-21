Is Bautista really the favourite for Phillip Island?

On board the brand-new Ducati Panigale V4 R, Bautista was quickest in all four sessions over the course of the two days in Australia ahead of this weekend's 2019 curtain-raiser, ending up with a little over two tenths of a second in hand over the opposition on Tuesday afternoon.

Does that make the MotoGP convert automatic favourite to win on his WSBK debut? Not necessarily. But if his rivals were hoping to find some comfort analysing the long-run pace from testing, they will have been left disappointed.

In fact, Bautista's superiority over the field was even more pronounced in the long runs than it was over a single lap.

Looking at the afternoon session on Tuesday, which was when the majority of the frontrunners knuckled down to double-digit runs (nobody managed more than nine consecutive laps in the morning), 17 of Bautista's 33 laps were beneath the 1m31s barrier, the Spaniard lapping comfortably in the mid-to-high 1m30s range.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing, Ducati Photo by: Aruba.it Racing

To put that in perspective, only four other riders even breached the 1m31s mark at all: Jonathan Rea managed only five sub-1m31s tours, Leon Haslam and Tom Sykes logged just two apiece and Toprak Razgatlioglu only one.

It was a similar story in the morning session, albeit that one was disrupted by three red flags. Bautista went into the 1m30s bracket eight times versus six times for Rea, twice for Sykes and once for Haslam and once for Michael van der Mark.

Taking an average of every rider's 10 fastest laps on Tuesday morning, Bautista enjoyed a 0.326s advantage over Rea, and in the afternoon, that gap stretched out to 0.513s. Combining the two sessions to give a 15-lap average for every rider also gives Bautista a comfortable margin over the field: