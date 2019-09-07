Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Race in
20 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Final practice in
00 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
Sodi World Series: ICAR Round 8
17 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Sunday in
12 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Algarve / Breaking news

Bautista "lucky" not to crash after Davies lunge

shares
comments
Bautista "lucky" not to crash after Davies lunge
By:
Co-author: Sebastian Fränzschky
Sep 7, 2019, 3:55 PM

Alvaro Bautista quipped he doesn’t “need enemies” with a teammate like Chaz Davies, after the erstwhile World Superbike points leader was forced off line at the start of Sunday's Portimao opener by Davies.

Davies was recovering from what he called a “s***” qualifying position of 12th off the line, and leaped up to the top five with an aggressive move on Bautista.

Bautista was forced sit up to avoid a crash, and only narrowly avoided tagging the rear of Yamaha’s Alex Lowes. The Ducati rider dropped to 15th as a result.

The Spaniard says Davies entered the first corner “like no other rider”, and feels his teammate was “in the wrong line” under braking.

“Well, what happened… with teammates like that, I don’t need more enemies,” Bautista, who recovered to fourth, said after the race.

“I mean, at the start I was [on the] inside of the corner, and then Chaz arrived more inside and he touched me, and I was lucky to not touch Lowes because we could’ve crashed together. So in that moment I was lucky.”

He added: “He [Davies] started two rows behind me, he made a good start. But in the first corner he entered like no other rider on the track.

“I was more or less inside the [optimal] line, more than the normal line because the other riders were in the normal line and I was inside that line because I can’t use the other line.

“He was even [tighter], even more inside than me, and I didn’t pick up the bike, then we [would have] crashed together. So, for me, he was a bit in the wrong line.”

Davies, who finished second, concedes he was “aggressive and deep” on the brakes and apologised for sitting up Bautista, but feels it was “just racing”.

“I didn’t feel contact,” Davies admitted. "I was in there aggressive and deep, but I was gonna stop the bike, I wasn’t gonna skittle anybody.

“I was committed because I knew I had to do [that] to put in a good race. Unfortunately, I sat him up, and then I don’t know what happened after that.

“I think it shocked him a little bit because I was very committed on the inside. Sorry to him, but it was just racing, I think.”

Bautista’s fourth-place finish and a dominant win for Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea has meant the Ducati rider has dropped another 12 points to extend his championship deficit to 93.

Read Also:

Next article
Portimao WSBK: Rea wins, more drama for Bautista

Previous article

Portimao WSBK: Rea wins, more drama for Bautista
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Algarve
Sub-event SBK Race 1
Drivers Alvaro Bautista , Chaz Davies
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author Lewis Duncan

World Superbike Next session

Algarve

Algarve

6 Sep - 8 Sep
SBK SP Race Starts in
17 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
27 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rosberg 'bigger killer' than Hamilton - Villeneuve

Latest videos

WorldSBK Portimao: Race 1 highlights 01:37
World Superbike
39m

WorldSBK Portimao: Race 1 highlights

WorldSBK Portimao: Race 1 start 03:16
World Superbike
3h

WorldSBK Portimao: Race 1 start

WSBK Monza 2009: Red flag situation 00:36
World Superbike

WSBK Monza 2009: Red flag situation

Ducati boss discusses Bautista's future with the Italian manufacturer 01:45
World Superbike

Ducati boss discusses Bautista's future with the Italian manufacturer

WSBK: Technical Feature - Sandro Cortese 02:16
World Superbike

WSBK: Technical Feature - Sandro Cortese

Latest news

Bautista "lucky" not to crash after Davies lunge
WSBK

Bautista "lucky" not to crash after Davies lunge

Portimao WSBK: Rea wins, more drama for Bautista
WSBK

Portimao WSBK: Rea wins, more drama for Bautista

Portimao WSBK: Rea grabs pole, Bautista sixth
WSBK

Portimao WSBK: Rea grabs pole, Bautista sixth

BMW takes up Sykes option for 2020 WSBK season
WSBK

BMW takes up Sykes option for 2020 WSBK season

Bautista denies he left Ducati over money
WSBK

Bautista denies he left Ducati over money

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.