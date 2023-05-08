Subscribe
World Superbike / Barcelona Results

World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble

Alvaro Bautista won both of Sunday's races at Barcelona, giving the Ducati rider three 'trebles' from four World Superbike rounds so far in 2023.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

The Spanish rider was unstoppable on home soil, winning the Superpole race to give himself pole for the final race of the weekend, which he duly dominated, beating Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu by eight seconds.

It gives Bautista, who signed a new contract to stay at Ducati ahead of the Barcelona weekend, a healthy 69-point advantage over nearest rival Razgatlioglu in the riders' standings.

Razgatlioglu had to work hard to finish second, passing the second works Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi on the final corner on the final lap to grab the place.

Alex Lowes was the top Kawasaki finisher in fourth ahead of team-mate Jonathan Rea, who crashed out of the earlier Superpole race.

Andrea Locatelli followed Yamaha team-mate Razgatlioglu home for third in the Superpole race but could manage no better than seventh in the finale behind Honda's Xavi Vierge.

The 2023 World Superbike season continues at Misano on June 2-4.

World Superbike Barcelona - Superpole Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time
1 1 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 10 -
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 10 2.110
3 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 10 2.385
4 7 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda 10 2.868
5 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 10 2.965
6 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter Yamaha 10 3.257
7 31 United States Garrett Gerloff BMW 10 3.398
8 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 10 4.102
9 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda 10 4.884
10 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 10 6.031
11 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 10 6.154
12 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW 10 9.424
13 5 Germany Philipp Oettli Ducati 10 10.428
14 28 Bradley Ray Yamaha 10 14.325
15 75 Ivo Miguel BMW 10 14.441
16 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda 10 21.393
17 34 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha 10 23.623
18 76 France Loris Baz BMW 10 26.209
19 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes Kawasaki 10 26.566
20 32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki 10 34.300
  87 Australia Remy Gardner Yamaha 0  
  65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 0  
World Superbike Barcelona - Race 2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time
1 1 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 20 -
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 20 8.583
3 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 20 8.643
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 20 11.366
5 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 20 12.824
6 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda 20 15.242
7 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 20 15.771
8 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter Yamaha 20 16.516
9 7 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda 20 18.946
10 31 United States Garrett Gerloff BMW 20 19.637
11 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 20 21.561
12 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 20 23.410
13 87 Australia Remy Gardner Yamaha 20 25.255
14 5 Germany Philipp Oettli Ducati 20 29.381
15 28 Bradley Ray Yamaha 20 34.437
16 76 France Loris Baz BMW 20 37.717
17 75 Ivo Miguel BMW 20 37.757
  34 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha 0  
  45 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW 0  
  32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki 0  
  35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda 0  
  66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes Kawasaki 0  
