Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round
World Superbike News

Barni Ducati announces replacement for retiring Davies

By:

Barni Ducati has announced that Sammarinese driver Luca Bernardi will join the team in World Superbike next year following the retirement of Chaz Davies.

Barni Ducati announces replacement for retiring Davies

Bernardi will graduate from the World Supersport support class, where he scored five podiums on a Yamaha R6 this before his rookie campaign was cut short by an injury in the second Magny-Cours race in September.

He previously won titles in both the Italian Supersport 300 and CIV Supersport categories and will step up to WSBK next year at the age of just 20, becoming the first rider to be born in the 21st century to race in the championship.

He will take the place vacated by former factory Ducati rider Davies, who recently announced that he will hang up his helmet after 2021 after a glittering career that yielded 32 race wins and a number of runner-up finishes in the championship.

Davies has been out of action since breaking two ribs in a crash at Barcelona last month, but will make his competition return in Argentina this weekend after being replaced at the two last two events by Loris Baz.

“Racing in Superbike is a dream that has come true,” said Bernardi. “I decided to accept the offer from the Barni Racing Team because they proved to me that they believe in my growth more than anyone else. Marco Barnabo stood by me even after the Magny-Cours crash, and he decided to bet on me even after the accident.

"I want to thank him for this opportunity, and I’ll try to adapt quickly to the bike, trying to be competitive as soon as possible. I'm looking forward to getting to know the team and I hope to start working with them very soon.”

Team principal Marco Barnabo added: “I have been following Luca since the beginning of the season and his performance has impressed me since the first rounds. His growth has been steady, but also very fast.

"He immediately went strong in World Supersport, even on tracks he had never seen before, and this convinced me to invest in him. In the next two years, we want to give him the opportunity to grow with the right time to prove his worth and our team will invest providing him a bike with the same components as the Ducati factory team.”

Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven

Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round

Previous article

BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari admits it took 'risks' to introduce upgraded F1 engine

2 h
2
Supercars

Dane explains De Silvestro, Triple Eight near miss

3 h
3
Formula 1

Experimental Mercedes F1 front wing hints at final update push

14 h
4
DTM

Lawson hits out at "idiot" van der Linde after losing DTM title

2 d
5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kyle Busch

12 h
Latest news
Barni Ducati announces replacement for retiring Davies
WSBK

Barni Ducati announces replacement for retiring Davies

3m
BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round
WSBK

BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round

3 h
Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi
MotoGP

Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi

19 h
Bautista: Honda progress, not beating BMW, the priority
WSBK

Bautista: Honda progress, not beating BMW, the priority

22 h
Nozane to remain with Yamaha in WSBK next season
Video Inside
WSBK

Nozane to remain with Yamaha in WSBK next season

Oct 11, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Nozane to remain with Yamaha next season 00:44
World Superbike
Oct 11, 2021

WSBK: Nozane to remain with Yamaha next season

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Will Buxton on WSBK Portuguese Round 12:47
World Superbike
Oct 6, 2021

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Will Buxton on WSBK Portuguese Round

WSBK: Razgatlioglu says he is unmoved by Rea criticism 01:05
World Superbike
Oct 4, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu says he is unmoved by Rea criticism

WSBK: Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash 00:41
World Superbike
Oct 4, 2021

WSBK: Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash

WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes 00:46
World Superbike
Oct 3, 2021

WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round Villicum
World Superbike

BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Norisring Prime
DTM

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Gotz expected controversial Lawson, van der Linde clash in DTM finale Norisring
DTM

Gotz expected controversial Lawson, van der Linde clash in DTM finale

More from
Barni Racing Team
Rabat splits with Barni Ducati World Superbike team
World Superbike

Rabat splits with Barni Ducati World Superbike team

Rabat reflects on "very bad" start to WSBK career
Video Inside
World Superbike

Rabat reflects on "very bad" start to WSBK career

Ex-MotoGP rider Rabat completes WSBK switch with Barni Ducati
World Superbike

Ex-MotoGP rider Rabat completes WSBK switch with Barni Ducati

Trending Today

Ferrari admits it took 'risks' to introduce upgraded F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari admits it took 'risks' to introduce upgraded F1 engine

Dane explains De Silvestro, Triple Eight near miss
Supercars Supercars

Dane explains De Silvestro, Triple Eight near miss

Experimental Mercedes F1 front wing hints at final update push
Formula 1 Formula 1

Experimental Mercedes F1 front wing hints at final update push

Lawson hits out at "idiot" van der Linde after losing DTM title
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Lawson hits out at "idiot" van der Linde after losing DTM title

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kyle Busch
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kyle Busch

Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi

F1 medical car driver Van der Merwe set to miss final 2021 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 medical car driver Van der Merwe set to miss final 2021 races

FIA explains why Perez wasn’t investigated over Turkey F1 bollard breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez wasn’t investigated over Turkey F1 bollard breach

Latest news

Barni Ducati announces replacement for retiring Davies
World Superbike World Superbike

Barni Ducati announces replacement for retiring Davies

BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round

Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi

Bautista: Honda progress, not beating BMW, the priority
World Superbike World Superbike

Bautista: Honda progress, not beating BMW, the priority

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.