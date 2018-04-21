Global
World Superbike Assen Race report

Assen WSBK: Rea beats home hero van der Mark to win

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
21/04/2018 11:47

Jonathan Rea triumphed in the first World Superbike race at Assen, after withstanding race-long pressure from Michael van der Mark and Chaz Davies.

Kawasaki rider Rea was up to the lead on the opening lap from second on the grid with van der Mark, starting seventh, making quick moves on Alex Lowes and Xavi Fores to run second.

The local rider put pressure on Rea in the first half of the race, and managed to take the lead at Turn 15 for two laps before the reigning champion retook first with an identical move.

Van der Mark's Yamaha teammate Lowes held third up until that point but then he started to dramatically lose pace with Chaz Davies taking his position.

Ducati man Davies then also passed van der Mark for second but, with five laps remaining, the duo switched places again.

However Rea was then able to pull away and he eventually took the chequered flag by 0.981s.

Van der Mark collected his 12th WSBK podium in second, with Davies holding off the second Kawasakk of Tom Sykes for third.

Sykes passed Ducati duo Xavi Fores and Marco Melandri, who struggled for pace during the late stages, to finish fourth.

Althea BMW's Loris Baz was seventh, followed by Leandro Mercado (Orelac Racing), who beat Jordi Torres (MV Agusta) by four tenths.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Puccetti Kawasaki) completed the top 10 with Lowes dropping as low as 12th behind Roman Ramos.

The two crashers of the race were Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ducati) and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia), who fell at Turns 7 and 5 respectively.

Race 1 results

ClaRiderBikeTimeGap
1 united_kingdom Jonathan Rea  Kawasaki 33'40.360  
2 netherlands Michael van der Mark  Yamaha 33'41.341 0.981
3 united_kingdom Chaz Davies  Ducati 33'41.642 1.282
4 united_kingdom Tom Sykes  Kawasaki 33'41.773 1.413
5 spain Xavi Fores  Ducati 33'48.985 8.625
6 italy Marco Melandri  Ducati 33'55.263 14.903
7 france Loris Baz  BMW 33'57.661 17.301
8 argentina Leandro Mercado  Kawasaki 34'01.842 21.482
9 spain Jordi Torres  MV Agusta 34'02.298 21.938
10 turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu  Kawasaki 34'05.299 24.939
11 spain Roman Ramos  Kawasaki 34'07.409 27.049
12 united_kingdom Alex Lowes  Yamaha 34'13.586 33.226
13 italy Davide Giugliano  Aprilia 34'15.990 35.630
14 united_states PJ Jacobsen  Honda 34'18.840 38.480
15 italy Lorenzo Savadori  Aprilia 34'18.964 38.604
16 colombia Yonny Hernandez  Kawasaki 34'25.050 44.690
17 czech_republic Ondrej Jezek  Yamaha 34'31.495 51.135
  italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi  Ducati 16 laps 16 laps
 
