World Superbike Aragon Race report

Aragon WSBK: Davies wins as Fores crashes from lead

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
15/04/2018 11:48

Chaz Davies led Jonathan Rea and Marco Melandri in the second World Superbike race at Aragon after Xavi Fores crashed from first place.

Fores passed early leader Marco Melandri on Lap 5, but the local rider only held first place for three laps before he went down at Turn 16, at the end of the back straight.

His crash promoted Rea into the lead, and the Northern Irishman, along with the Ducati factory duo of Melandri and Davies, was part of the leading group for the rest of the race.

Davies made a forceful move on his teammate at Turn 4 and also outmanoeuvred Rea two laps later on the outside line of the same corner to take the lead.

The order of the top three did not change for the rest of the race, with Rea even running off-track on the final lap.

However, despite losing a second due to his mistake, the Kawasaki rider still secured second place, with Melandri having an even slower final lap.

Ducati junior rider and WSBK debutant Michael Ruben Rinaldi held fourth for a long time before losing pace during the late stages of the race, and dropping to seventh.

Yamaha duo Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark completed the top five, the former making a move on the latter on the final lap.

Tom Sykes was only ninth on the opening lap despite starting third and, after spending the entire race in the second half of the top 10, settled for sixth.

Behind Rinaldi, MV Agusta's Jordi Torres, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Puccetti Kawasaki) and Aprilia rider Lorenzo Savadori completed the top 10.

Leon Camier, who was taken to hospital and diagnosed with fractured ribs and a lung contusion following a Race 1 crash with Torres and Savadori, did not take part in the race.

Race 2 results

ClaRiderBikeTimeGap
1 united_kingdom Chaz Davies  Ducati 33'29.519  
2 united_kingdom Jonathan Rea  Kawasaki 33'30.703 1.184
3 italy Marco Melandri  Ducati 33'34.103 4.584
4 united_kingdom Alex Lowes  Yamaha 33'39.770 10.251
5 netherlands Michael van der Mark  Yamaha 33'40.206 10.687
6 united_kingdom Tom Sykes  Kawasaki 33'43.248 13.729
7 italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi  Ducati 33'44.338 14.819
8 spain Jordi Torres  MV Agusta 33'44.734 15.215
9 turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu  Kawasaki 33'49.331 19.812
10 italy Lorenzo Savadori  Aprilia 33'49.791 20.272
11 spain Roman Ramos  Kawasaki 33'55.123 25.604
12 united_states Jake Gagne  Honda 33'55.264 25.745
13 argentina Leandro Mercado  Kawasaki 33'57.492 27.973
14 united_states Patrick Jacobsen  Honda 33'57.988 28.469
15 france Loris Baz  BMW 34'01.613 32.094
16 colombia Yonny Hernandez  Kawasaki 34'01.632 32.113
17 czech_republic Ondrej Jezek  Yamaha 34'26.109 56.590
18 russia Vladimir Leonov  Kawasaki 34'53.511 1'23.992
19 italy Davide Giugliano  Aprilia 1 lap 1 lap
  spain Xavi Fores  Ducati 11 laps 11 laps
 
