World Superbike / Breaking news

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host

shares
comments
By:
Nov 21, 2019, 3:39 PM

Argentina's El Villicum circuit will replace Qatar as the host venue of the World Superbike season finale in 2020.

The production-based series issued a 2020 calendar on Thursday featuring 13 rounds, with Phillip Island as per usual hosting the season opener on February 28-March 1.

But the Qatar round, which has hosted the final round of the series every year since 2014, has been shifted to mid-March, occupying the slot previously held by Buriram.

The Thai track, along with Laguna Seca, have both been axed from the 2020 schedule, and Qatar's move means that El Villicum now serves as the decider on October 9-11.

It also means WSBK will visit Qatar a week after the Gulf nation plays host to MotoGP's 2020 season opener on March 8.

As previously announced, two new venues have been added to the WSBK calendar for 2020 - Oschersleben on July 31-August 2, and Barcelona on September 18-20, which brings the quota of Spanish venues up to three.

Jerez and Aragon have swapped positions on the calendar, with the former now hosting the third round of the championship in late March.

Provisional 2020 WSBK calendar:

Date Venue
28 February-1 March  Phillip Island
13-15 March  Losail
27-29 March  Jerez
17-19 April  Assen
8-10 May  Imola
22-24 May  Aragon
12-14 June  Misano
3-5 July  Donington Park
31 July-2 August Germany Oschersleben
4-6 September  Portimao
18-20 September  Catalunya
25-27 September  Magny-Cours
9-11 October  El Villicum
