WRC / Rally Italy News

WRC2 driver Veiby gets six-month ban for COVID protocol breach

By:

WRC2 driver Ole Christian Veiby has been suspended from competing in the remaining rounds of this year's World Rally Championship after breaching COVID-19 protocols.

WRC2 driver Veiby gets six-month ban for COVID protocol breach

The FIA has handed Veiby a six-month ban after failing to notify the motor racing governing body that he had been in contact with a person that has since contracted COVID-19.

As a result, he is banned from any WRC event until November 23, a week after the Rally Japan finale, which means he will miss the remaining events of the season.

Co-driver Jonas Andersson has a lesser three-month ban until August 21 having been found guilty of breaking quarantine regulations and for travelling from Spain to Portugal.

Veiby himself tested positive for COVID-19 after Thursday's pre-event shakedown for last weekend's Rally Portugal, forcing him to withdraw from the rally.

The 24-year-old Norwegian had been in contact with WRC2 title leader Andreas Mikkelsen prior to Rally Portugal at the Targa Florio rally earlier this month. Since that event, Mikkelsen tested positive for COVID-19 last Monday and was forced out of Rally Portugal.

While Veiby and co-driver Andersson both tested negative for the virus last Monday, Veiby had breached COVID-19 protocols by failing to notify the contact with Mikkelsen to the FIA COVID-19 delegate.

"Mr Veiby took a routine antigen test on Thursday, 20 May. The result was positive. He was retested with 1D NOWTM COVID-19 molecular rapid test as well as a regular PCR test, both of which revealed a positive result," read a stewards report.

"Contact tracing was done and co-driver Jonas Andersson was found as the only close contact.

"The driver was ordered to isolate in his hotel room and the co-driver was set in quarantine. The public health authority (PHA) was informed. Mr Andersson was tested as negative for COVID-19.

"Mr Veiby did not declare to the FIA COVID-19 delegate that he had been in close contact with a person who was found to be COVID-19 positive during the week before the Portugal event. This is a breach of the FIA ISC, Appendix S, Art. 6.18.

"Moreover, the public health authority state that all positive COVID-19 persons must self-isolate for 10 days. Mr Veiby did not do this and drove to Spain on 20 May.

"The World Rally Championship and the FIA take the regulations of FIA ISC [International Sporting Code] Appendix S and the procedures to reduce the exposure to the pandemic extremely seriously.

"Mr Veiby did not state that he had been in close contact with a positive case in the days before the Portugal event and he did furthermore not have permission to, nor did he seek permission to leave Portugal to return to Spain when he was supposed to be in quarantine for 10 days in Portugal.

"This is a serious breach of the applicable regulations."

Read Also:

Veiby released statement of his own following the news of his ban, explaining his actions.

"It's with a big shock I have received the steward's decision regarding my positive COVID-19 test in Portugal. I understand this is a serious situation, but I acted according to the information given and in good faith," read the statement.

"I tested negative three times over a five day period prior to the positive test. I have never hidden the fact that I spent time with a person during the Targa Florio Rally and after, that later tested positive.

"When my positive test result came back, I immediately isolated at the hotel. Back at the hotel, we received a phone call from a representative from the organisers COVID team, explaining us we could finish the isolation at home, if we drove by car, which is why I left for our family house in Spain, alone in a car, to avoid contact with other people.

"I can only apologise for the situation and I'm really sorry for the team. I sincerely hope I haven't exposed anyone else with the virus."

Hyundai Motorsport N has also been reprimanded by the stewards and will announce its new WRC2 driver line-up soon.

"We fully respect and support the decisions and the reprimands outlined by the Stewards in this case, as we take these protocols extremely seriously," said team boss Andrea Adamo.

"We will communicate further about our WRC2 line-up in due course."

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Italy
Drivers Ole Christian Veiby
Author Tom Howard

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win “a tough one to swallow” Monaco
FIA F2

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win “a tough one to swallow”

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2 Monaco
Video Inside
FIA F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime
BTCC

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021

