Previous / WRC Sweden: Evans crashes out after receiving time penalty Next / Hybrid issue forced Evans to retire after Rally Sweden crash
WRC / Rally Sweden Stage report

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera closes on victory, battle for second intensifies

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera appears in the box seat to win Rally Sweden despite losing hybrid power in a dramatic start to the final day that saw rival Elfyn Evans retire.

Tom Howard
By:
Listen to this article

Rovanpera will head into the final stage of the World Rally Championship’s snow event equipped with a healthy 21.6s lead after nearest rival and teammate Evans crashed out on the day’s first test.

With Evans removed from the action, the battle for second intensified between Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville and Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi, with 3.7s separating the pair in Neuville’s favour.

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta has climbed to fourth following Evans retirement ahead of M-Sport Ford’s Gus Greensmith and Hyundai’s Oliver Solberg, who are several minutes adrift of the lead group.

M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux retired from the event this morning after stopping on a road section due to a continuation of Saturday night's technical issue that afflicted his Puma.

Despite a lack of hybrid power Rovanpera was able to win Sunday’s first stage by 2.2s from Neuville to extend his rally lead after Evans, who was handed a 10s penalty overnight, was ruled out following a crash into a snowbank.

On the following test, which will host the final power stage, Rovanpera was unable to repeat the feat, clocking the fifth fastest time some 3.3s behind stage winner Ott Tanak (Hyundai).

However, all eyes turned to the battle for second between Neuville and Lappi. The former clipped a snowbank and dropped 1.7s to third-placed Lappi, leaving only 3.2s separating the pair.

"I saw a lot of parts on the road and a lot of snowbanks were destroyed,” said Neuville. “I struggled with the feeling in all of the braking points, so I lose a lot of time there.”

Neuville regrouped and responded on the penultimate stage of the rally, taking 0.5s out of Lappi to win the stage with Rovanpera third fastest, 3.1s back.

Rovanpera admitted he wasn’t pushing, joining the majority of crews that chose to cruise through the test to protect their tyres, ahead of the final power stage that concludes the rally this afternoon.

WRC Sweden: Evans crashes out after receiving time penalty
WRC Sweden: Evans crashes out after receiving time penalty
Hybrid issue forced Evans to retire after Rally Sweden crash

Hybrid issue forced Evans to retire after Rally Sweden crash
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Prime

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era.

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Prime

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Prime

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. We pick out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Prime

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
