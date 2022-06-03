Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Neuville: Rally Sardinia effectively “over” after transmission issue Next / Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points
WRC / Rally Italy Leg report

WRC Sardinia: Lappi leads Tanak as organisers cancel stages

Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi has moved into a slender lead from Ott Tanak at Rally Sardinia after World Rally Championship organisers were forced to cancel Friday’s final two stages.

Tom Howard
By:
Listen to this article

The Finn headed to service park with 0.7s margin over Hyundai driver Tanak after completing two of the scheduled four afternoon stages, before an incident involving a WRC2 competitor forced officials to curtail the running early.

Piloting the third GR Yaris, Lappi began the rally strongly moving into lead after Stage 3, but ended the morning 3.7s behind Hyundai driver Tanak.

However, a second stage win of the event on Stage 6, coupled with a transmission issue for Tanak, helped Lappi back into the lead heading into Saturday.

M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet enjoyed his strongest WRC showing yet to end the day in third, 15.1s shy. Team-mate Craig Breen was 0.4s behind in fourth, with Hyundai’s Dani Sordo, fifth, 0.6s in arrears.

Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled for outright pace acting as the road sweeper, ending Friday in eighth, 1m13.1s behind Lappi.

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville was 54.1s behind Rovanpera after losing almost two minutes to a transmission issue on Stage 5.

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Cooler overcast conditions with hint of rain greeted the drivers heading into the afternoon loop, taking the edge off temperatures to some extent, which was welcomed by the crews.

Rally leader Tanak continued his strong start to the event by claiming his first stage win on Stage 6 as he extended his margin over Lappi to 6.4s.

Breen managed to leapfrog his M-Sport team-mate Loubet to third overall despite a close call during the 14.63km test. The Irishman’s Puma stalled on the entry to a tight left and almost clouted a brick wall.

The issue failed to stop him from posting the third fastest time behind Tanak and Lappi, while Rovanpera continued to struggle being the first car on the road.

Lappi responded to Tanak’s charge on Stage 7 as the Toyota driver clinched his second stage win of the event to date. The time was enough to reclaim the lead by 0.7s as Tanak suffered a transmission issue towards the end of the stage and dropped 7.1s.

"The transmission broke near the end and it feels like three-wheel drive,” said Tanak. “It was not fully broken, but it was under acceleration and braking.”

The battle for third overall continued to rage as Loubet re-took the position after Breen suffered a half spin on a hairpin.

Sordo closed in on the battle between the two M-Sport drivers after setting the second fastest stage time, which proved marginally quicker than M-Sport's Adrien Fourmaux and Neuville. The latter’s time arrived despite being second on the road.

“We don't have much to lose, so yes, we tried,” said Neuville.

Read Also:
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Vincent Landais, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Vincent Landais, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

That would prove to be the final action of the day as organisers were forced to cancel Stage 8 after WRC2 competitor Laurent Battut hit trouble through the first pass of the stage earlier in the afternoon.

Battut’s Hyundai i20 caught fire and the vehicle was unable to be cleared in time for the second pass of the stage for the Rally1 field.

Shortly after the news, organisers confirmed the cancellation of the final stage of the day, Stage 9, due to difficulties in moving the cars from regroup to the Stage 9 start.

Crews returned to the service park in Alghero with the rally set to continue on Saturday, with the field set to tackle a further eight stages.

shares
comments

Related video

Neuville: Rally Sardinia effectively “over” after transmission issue
Previous article

Neuville: Rally Sardinia effectively “over” after transmission issue
Next article

Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points

Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career Rally Kenya
WRC

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally Rally Kenya
WRC

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Rally Italy Prime
WRC

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

Latest news

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career
WRC WRC

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally
WRC WRC

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera wins as Toyota scores 1-2-3-4
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera wins as Toyota scores 1-2-3-4

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera closes in on victory
WRC WRC

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera closes in on victory

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.